Canadiens’ Newhook Injury Opening the Door for a Move

The Montreal Canadiens’ promising start to the 2025–26 season has officially hit its first major roadblock. Kaiden Guhle and Alex Newhook will be sidelined for an extended period of time. The club announced yesterday that Guhle, originally expected to miss only four to six weeks, will now be out eight to ten weeks, as he underwent surgery for a torn abductor, which pushes his possible return into early 2026.

Meanwhile, Newhook, who had been enjoying one of the best starts of his career, will miss four months, sidelining him until March with an ankle injury. For a team that is also without Patrik Laine, the timing could hardly be worse.

A Tough Blow at a Tough Time

Few players embody the identity of the Canadiens’ young defensive core like Guhle. Reliable, physical, and increasingly steady with the puck, Guhle was supposed to miss a small stretch, but the extended timeline drastically changes the outlook. His absence removes one of the team’s most trusted even-strength defenders and a key penalty-killing piece. The organization had been counting on Guhle to stabilize the blueline.

Up front, the loss of Newhook stings even more because of the context. Newhook had found instant chemistry on a line with two rookies: Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen. Not only was he helping shelter them defensively, but he was also driving play and producing offensively.

The line had become one of Montreal’s most dynamic units early in the season. Six goals and six assists through his first 17 games put him fifth in team scoring, and more importantly, he was giving the Canadiens the secondary scoring they lacked last season. Losing him for four months means losing a fast, energetic forechecker who was elevating his linemates.

Montreal’s early-season momentum had been built on balance and depth, not just relying on the stars like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Demidov, and Lane Hutson, but also on complementary pieces like Newhook and Guhle.

Do the Canadiens Explore a Trade?

With Laine already sidelined, the Canadiens’ forward depth chart is thinning quickly. They have recalled Jared Davidson for now, and while Davidson brings energy and can fill a bottom-six role, he is not a like-for-like replacement for Newhook’s top-nine impact. That’s why the conversation naturally shifts toward outside help.

Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach celebrate a goal for the Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

General manager Kent Hughes has never been the type to rush into panic trades, but this situation is at least forcing the front office to evaluate options. Could the Canadiens look for a short-term offensive boost? Possibly. The team is still competitive in the standings, but losing four of their last five games shows that the early-season magic has faded a bit, and the scoring depth is suddenly a question mark.

A hockey trade remains unlikely unless it involves a player with term, but Hughes could explore a waiver claim or a low-cost trade. The Canadiens don’t need a superstar; they need someone to stabilize the forward group, especially if Demidov and Kapanen remain together. The risk is relying too heavily on rookies during a challenging stretch.

Still, patience is likely. If the team remains competitive through December, the temptation to add will only grow.

Testing the Depth and Resilience

Every competitive franchise reaches a point in its development where it must prove it can survive storms. For Montreal, that time is now. The Canadiens started the season with confidence and excitement, fueled by elite young talent and improved team structure.

But losing four of their last five games, and now losing both Guhle (who was already out) and Newhook for extended periods, marks the first major test of their depth. Injuries don’t just force lineup changes; they affect rhythm, chemistry, special teams, and the confidence of a young roster.

On defense, players like Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj will still be trusted. Struble, in particular, has been logging strong minutes and now becomes essential next to Hutson. On offense, the responsibility grows for veterans like Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher, who must help stabilize a lineup that suddenly leans heavily on youth. It also places more pressure on Demidov and Kapanen, who were thriving with Newhook but will now need to adjust without him.

This situation will reveal a lot about the Canadiens’ long-term direction. Strong teams don’t collapse when key pieces go down; they adapt, grind, and find ways to stay competitive. Montreal wants to take the next step toward contention, and these next few months will show whether the foundation is strong enough to withstand adversity.