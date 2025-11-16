Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Avalanche – 11/16/25

by

The New York Islanders take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (10-6-2) at AVALANCHE (12-1-5)

9 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT, SN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Max Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Alexander Romanov — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist, Travis Mitchell, Maxim Tsyplakov

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Shabanov returns after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. … Mayfield is expected to play after missing two games for the birth of his son.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Gavin Brindley
Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Taylor Makar

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Status report

Kiviranta joined morning skate in a non-contact jersey. … Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said the forward is about two weeks away from returning.

