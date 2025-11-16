Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Avalanche – 11/16/25

The New York Islanders take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (10-6-2) at AVALANCHE (12-1-5)
9 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT, SN, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Max Shabanov
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Alexander Romanov — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist, Travis Mitchell, Maxim Tsyplakov
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Shabanov returns after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. … Mayfield is expected to play after missing two games for the birth of his son.
Latest for THW:
- Coleman Coveted, Brady Tkachuk Negotiations & More NHL Rumours
- NHL Morning Recap – November 15, 2025
- Islanders Overtime Win Over Mammoth Extends Win Streak to 4
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Gavin Brindley
Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Taylor Makar
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Status report
Kiviranta joined morning skate in a non-contact jersey. … Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said the forward is about two weeks away from returning.
Latest for THW:
- Avalanche Notebook: Gavin Brindley & Scott Wedgewood Sign Extenstions
- 3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 6-3 Win Over the Sabres
- NHL Morning Recap – November 14, 2025