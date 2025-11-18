3 Options Canadiens Have to Fill in for Injuries

The Montreal Canadiens were already walking a thin line with their depth, but the last few weeks have pushed them into full crisis mode. Alex Newhook is out long-term. Kirby Dach is also going to be out. Patrik Laine remains sidelined. Kaiden Guhle, who was supposed to miss only a few weeks, is now gone until early 2026. Add all of this together and the Habs aren’t just banged up; they’re absolutely busted by injuries.

For a team that had a strong start and wanted to stay competitive, general manager Kent Hughes and head coach Martin St. Louis suddenly have a major problem on their hands. The question now is simple: how do they patch the lineup without derailing their long-term plan? Here are three realistic options.

Taking a Shot on Waivers

Waivers aren’t always the sexiest route, but they can be incredibly useful when a team is dealing with multiple injuries. Yesterday, the Boston Bruins placed first-round pick John Beecher on waivers, and he’s a name that should at least grab the Canadiens’ attention.

Beecher, drafted 30th overall in 2019, has struggled to carve out a real role in Boston. This season, he has played in only six games, scoring one goal. Last season, he suited up for 78 games, posting three goals and eight assists, but what really defined his usage was his energy, speed, and penalty-killing ability. On a deep Bruins team, that wasn’t enough to guarantee him a spot, yet on a battered Canadiens roster desperate for bodies, the fit might make more sense.

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes and talks with head coach Martin St. Louis (Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

For Montreal, this is the type of low-risk move that fits the moment. They need NHL-level players right now, not prospects with long development curves. Beecher can play centre or wing, he has size at 6-foot-3, and maybe a change of scenery helps unlock the player scouts thought he could become. At the very least, he would give the Habs a fast, defensively aware bottom-six option who doesn’t hurt you. And if it doesn’t work? You lose nothing except a roster spot for a couple of weeks.

A Minor Trade

Forget the big names, Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly, Nazem Kadri. None of that makes sense for the Canadiens right now. They’re not mortgaging assets, they’re not buying high-profile veterans, and they’re not jeopardizing their long-term rebuild just to survive a stretch of injuries. But a small, targeted trade? That’s realistic.

Just yesterday, the Ottawa Senators made the exact type of move Montreal could imitate, acquiring Dennis Gilbert in a simple depth transaction designed to stabilize the bottom of the lineup. Hughes could absolutely do the same. There are always teams with extra forwards or defensemen they’re willing to move for a late pick or American Hockey League (AHL) depth. And the Habs don’t need a difference-maker; they just need someone reliable who can hold down minutes until Newhook, Laine, and Guhle return.

Think of names like fringe NHL forwards, older prospects stuck in depth charts, or veterans who can kill penalties and play responsibly. These are the players who can prevent the lineup from collapsing while the injured core recovers. Hughes has made these moves before.

Giving Bigger Opportunities to Young Players

This one is trickier, and honestly, probably the worst option, but it still has to be considered. When injuries pile up, the easiest solution is to simply promote from within. That means giving Joshua Roy, Jared Davidson, or possibly even someone like Sean Farrell an extended chance to fill out the empty spots in the lineup.

The problem? All these players are young, still developing, and ideally shouldn’t be forced into top-six minutes for a full month or more. When Guhle, Dach, Newhook, and Laine are all out for extended periods, the pressure is enormous. You don’t want to derail a prospect’s progression by asking too much too soon. But at the same time, opportunity can also spark growth.

Roy already showed flashes earlier in his career. Davidson has the speed and forechecking to compete in the NHL, even if he isn’t a finished product. If the Canadiens choose this route, it might pay off, and the team has already embraced youth in nearly every other aspect of the rebuild. This option comes with the highest risk, but also a non-zero chance of producing a breakout moment for one of their young forwards.

The Canadiens are in survival mode. With Newhook, Dach, Laine, and Guhle all sidelined for major chunks of time, Hughes has to stabilize the roster without compromising the big picture. A waiver pickup like Beecher is a no-risk gamble. A minor trade could plug holes with a dependable veteran. And giving more responsibility to young players might spark unexpected growth.