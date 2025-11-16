3 Key Takeaways From Canadiens’ Tough Stretch

After a strong and promising start, the Montreal Canadiens have suddenly been hit with their first real adversity of the 2025-26 season. They have now lost five of their last six games, a stretch that has brought them back down to earth after weeks of encouraging results. Whether it’s defensive breakdowns, special-teams issues, or costly lapses at the wrong time, the Habs have struggled to find the consistency that carried them through October. It’s still early, but this skid has exposed some clear areas that need correcting.

The Second Period Is Killing Them

If there’s one theme that keeps repeating itself during this stretch, it’s the disastrous second periods. For whatever reason, loss of structure, fatigue, poor puck management, or simply being outworked, the Canadiens have been at their worst in the middle frame. They’ve allowed 11 goals in the last six games during the second period alone, and even more concerning, nine of those have come in the last three games.

This is the type of trend that derails games before a team even has the chance to push back in the third. Montreal often starts well, hanging with teams or even leading after the first period. But the moment the second begins, everything seems to unravel. Opponents are finding space through the neutral zone, Montreal is losing battles along the boards, and coverage in front of the net has completely loosened.

Second periods are notoriously tricky because of the long change, but this goes beyond that. The Habs have looked disorganized, slow to react, and unable to stop momentum swings once they start. As soon as one goal goes in, the team appears rattled, leading to quick back-to-back goals that put games out of reach. If Montreal wants to get back to winning hockey, stabilizing the second period is priority number one.

Special Teams Completely Drying Up

Another major factor in this rough patch is the Canadiens’ special teams, particularly the power play. Earlier this season, the power play showed signs of life, even getting awesome results. They were once 7-for-12 before their struggles. But that momentum has vanished. During this six-game slump, Montreal is 2-for-24 with the man advantage, and both of those goals came against the Philadelphia Flyers. That means they haven’t scored in their last 20 opportunities, a drought that is starting to cost them games.

It’s not like they haven’t had chances. The Canadiens had seven power plays against the Boston Bruins, including two separate five-on-three opportunities, and they couldn’t convert. Earlier this week, against the Los Angeles Kings, they were gifted another five-on-three, and again, nothing to show for it. When a team cannot capitalize on those prime situations, it’s hard to stay competitive, especially when goals are needed to stop momentum swings or mount comebacks.

Related: Canadiens’ Newhook Injury Opening the Door for a Move

The issues are layered. Entries have been sloppy, puck movement has slowed down, and there’s been too much hesitation. At times, the Habs seem more focused on looking for the perfect setup rather than firing pucks and creating chaos. For a team that already struggles to generate a high volume of shots at even strength, wasting power-play opportunities is something they simply can’t afford.

Defensive Breakdowns and Poor Goaltending Results

The Canadiens’ defensive game has also collapsed during this stretch. They’ve allowed 26 goals in these six games, an average of more than four goals per game, making it nearly impossible to win even when the offense shows life. Every team experiences rough patches, but the defensive miscues during this run have been glaring.

Coverage around the crease has been loose, turnovers in the defensive zone have led directly to goals, and opposing teams are cycling with ease. Even Montreal’s usually reliable transition defense has disappeared, leading to an uptick in odd-man rushes against.

Goaltenders Jakub Dobeš and Samuel Montembeault haven’t been able to bail the team out either. Both are struggling, posting sub-par numbers over these six games. But the truth is, they aren’t getting much help. Defensive collapses, missed assignments, and unchallenged shots from dangerous areas have inflated their goals-against totals.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

This is a situation where the team needs both cleaner execution and timely saves. The skaters need to tighten up, win more puck battles, and defend the slot with urgency. The goalies need to reset, refocus, and deliver steady performances that stop the bleeding when games start slipping away.

If Montreal wants to regain its early-season form, it starts with tightening the middle frame, rediscovering urgency on the power play, and recommitting to defensive responsibility. The season is long, and this slump might simply be a wake-up call. Now it’s up to the Habs to respond.