Confidence is Key: Inside Roadrunners’ Ty Tullio’s Explosive December

If you’re looking at the top scorers in December for the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Tucson Roadrunners, you’ll see some familiar names. Ben McCartney, Cameron Hebig, and even rookies like Dmitri Simashev make the list.

There is one name that Utah Mammoth and Roadrunners fans might not recognize, and that’s Ty Tullio. The forward has been one of the hottest producers for the Roadrunners in December, yet a couple of months ago, he wasn’t even on the team. It was through the organization’s belief in him and his own confidence that he managed to carve out a spot in the lineup and had a great start to his season.

Something to Prove for a Late Addition

After being let go by the Calgary Wranglers in the offseason, Tullio searched for his fourth pro organization to sign with. The forward was no stranger to hardships. He played for the Oshawa Generals in juniors, a team that his dad owns. While he managed to forge his own path thanks to producing above a point per game in back-to-back Ontario Hockey League (OHL) seasons, his career was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, where he played in a small town in Slovakia halfway across the globe.

Tullio managed to sign a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Mammoth. He only appeared in one preseason game before being released from his contract and joining the Roadrunners for their preseason. While Tullio didn’t score in the two preseason games, he impressed with his play and earned a one-year AHL contract with the team.

“We think Tyler has something to prove as a pro and we’re looking forward to his contributions to the team,” said John Ferguson, general manager of the Tucson Roadrunners at the time of the signing.

While Tullio earned the contract, it was just step one of getting a consistent role with the team. Despite being in the second level of pro hockey in North America, it’s still hard to earn a lineup spot in the AHL. With the Roadrunners, prospects like Sam Lipkin and Miko Matikka usually get priority as the Mammoth want them to develop. Of course, that’s not a free pass. A head coach like Steve Potvin isn’t afraid to make big changes to make his team better.

Tullio worked hard during October to improve his game and work his way into the lineup. It wasn’t easy to sit in the press box, especially when he hadn’t played a game since April. However, he kept working on his game and trying his best to impress the Roadrunners coaches.

“Just keeping a level head (was hard),” Tullio said. “There’s a lot of ups and downs. I wasn’t playing at the start of the year, but I kept level-headed and just pushed through everything. It’s gotten me to where I am now.”

Finally, Tullio got his chance at the end of October. After a middling and inconsistent first seven games of the season, including back-to-back losses to the Condors and Manitoba Moose, Potvin made some big lineup changes by scratching Matikka and Lipkin and putting in Tullio.

Tullio made his Roadrunners debut in the final game of October against the Moose. While he didn’t produce a point, the forward played decently on a line with Ryan McGregor, a pairing that Potvin would revisit in a consistent role later on.

Despite making his season debut, Tullio was healthy scratched for the next three games. Yet, he continued to stay confident and ready to go. It helped that the Roadrunners’ coaching staff remained invested in his growth and worked with him to be the best player he could be.

“There’s a lot of confidence, a lot of trust, everybody here is really tight, the coaches with the players and stuff like that,” Tullio said. “It makes it pretty easy for us to reflect on what we need to do better and things like that. They’ve made it simple for us. My linemates have made it simple. Coaches made it simple. I’m just getting my body right, taking one step at a time, and it’s been working so far.”

Confidence Pays Off

Tullio made his return to the lineup on Nov. 8 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, where he produced his first point of the season via an assist on McGregor’s game-tying goal in the third period to send it to overtime, where the Roadrunners eventually won the game. With the assist, Tullio remained in the lineup for most of November, tallying another assist just a few games later.

It was the Roadrunners’ third game in December against the San Jose Barracuda where Tullio really showed the type of player he can be. In the first period, Montana Onyebuchi found the forward with a stretch pass across the Barracuda zone. Tullio roofed the puck home for his first goal of the season.

Ty Tullio TIES IT UP and a scuffle afterwards pic.twitter.com/2VZ1tCwwI3 — Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) December 7, 2025

The night wasn’t over for Tullio. Up 2-1, McCartney fed Lleyton Moore the puck from the cornerboards. Moore fired a shot from the blueline, which Tullio tipped in from near the front of the net for his second goal of the night. It also ended up being the game-winning goal as the Roadrunners went on to win 6-2.

Ty Tullio with his 2ND OF THE NIGHT – We're up by 2!!! pic.twitter.com/jPV70VQVIH — Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) December 7, 2025

Tullio’s second goal against the Barracuda was one that resembles his type of play perfectly. The former fifth-round draft pick is a hard worker and likes being around the net to bury in rebounds or tip in the puck. He’s a physical player, and while he doesn’t get penalized often, he’s shown in the past that he’s not afraid to fight.

“My game has a lot of tenacity, grit, and is that ratty role that plays hard, but plays with a lot of pace, and has the ability to score as well,” Tullio said.

Ty Tullio, Tucson Roadrunners (Photo credit: Kate Dibildox)

With a two-goal game in his pocket, there was no way that Tullio was getting taken out of the lineup. Something that he was especially excited for, considering that the Roadrunners’ next series was against his old team, the Condors.

As mentioned, the McGregor pairing was something Potvin decided to go back to during the series against the Condors. However, he made one big change to the line. He decided to add top scorer McCartney to the line after he and Tullio developed chemistry during the series against the Barracuda.

While Tullio didn’t get on the scoresheet in the first game of the series, the second game was a great showing from him and his line. Right before the end of the first period, McCartney gathered the puck near the blueline and flung it at the net. Tullio, who was in his usual spot in front of the net, banged in the rebound to score the Roadrunners’ second goal of the game.

Ty Tullio takes the lead! pic.twitter.com/iTBO5jhjay — Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) December 14, 2025

It only took around seven minutes for Tullio to strike again. It was once again McCartney who found him, this time near the top of the faceoff circle. The forward fired a shot that was initially saved by Connor Ingram, but leaked past him for Tullio’s second of the game.

To score against your former team is always a good feeling. It’s because you get to show that team that thought you weren’t good enough to play for them that you can put up points. To score twice against them is even better. Tullio certainly thought so as a big smile grew on his face when his two-goal performance was mentioned.

“It’s pretty big,” Tullio said. “I’ve kind of been on the wrong side of it a few times against Bakersfield. I just wanted to do whatever I could to help win this weekend. Getting those two points felt like a relief on my shoulders. Any chance to get back at them is a good feeling.”

The forward produced one more point off an assist on McCartney’s first goal of the game to give him a three-point night. The two goals also helped Tullio surpass his totals from last season, split between the Wranglers and the Rochester Americans.

Simple Yet Effective

Tullio credits his linemates for his recent production. While most players do so, there’s proof in the pudding. McCartney has 10 points in December and leads the Roadrunners in that category. McGregor only has two, but it’s put him on pace to beat his totals from last season.

Despite joining the Roadrunners late, Tullio feels like his linemates and his whole team are already brothers to him. He loves playing with McCartney and McGregor, but feels like he can play with anyone on the team because of how tight-knit they are.

“We’re all a band of brothers here,” Tullio said. “We’re all very tight, and anybody can kind of play with anybody. They’re really good players. It makes it very easy for me.”

His hardwork and journey to get into the Roadrunners’ lineup consistently haven’t gone unnoticed by his teammates either. He’s a guy who they’ve all been rooting for, and now that he’s producing, they’re happy he’s making the most out of his opportunity.

“He’s been a guy that at the start of the year was in and out of the lineup,” Owen Allard said. “He’s really solidified himself, and he’s playing with a lot of confidence, and it’s showing. He’s producing at a really high rate. He’s been doing great. He’s an extremely hard worker, so I’m happy for him that he’s getting that opportunity and having that success.”

It helps that Tullio is a player who is willing to adapt and work hard to play on any line possible. It’s what Potvin likes about him. He’s a complete hockey player who plays a simple yet effective game.

“He’s getting rewarded by playing simple and being in the right areas,” Potvin said. “He’s been playing hard. He’s been playing simple. He’s been willing to learn and play together as teammates, and he’s been getting success.”

Ty Tullio, Tucson Roadrunners (Photo credit: Kate Dibildox)

The forward is now up to seven points in 12 games and has earned himself a spot in the lineup for now. Of course, he needs to continue to improve heading into the new year, and he knows that. He wants to specifically work on shooting the puck more and continue finding ways to get into the right position in front of the net to get more goals.

Tullio’s resurgence story has been one of the best stories surrounding the Roadrunners so far this season. While people might’ve judged him early in his career for being taken by his father’s OHL team, he is nothing short of a hard worker who has earned and been grateful for every opportunity he’s received.

Tullio’s relentless mindset to continue to improve and be the best player he can be has gotten him to this point. Now, he has his focus on the future and helping his team win while continuing to produce in any role the Roadrunners give him.

“I’ve taken advantage of these opportunities,” Tullio said. “I’m just really looking to keep that going.”

It took him from free agency to a week before the AHL season started to find a home. It took him another month to earn a chance to play for the Roadrunners and then a couple of more games to earn a consistent spot in the lineup, but Tullio has rightfully earned his spot on the team. It might’ve taken him a while, but his confidence never wavered along the way. Because of that and his hard work, neither did the Roadrunners’ confidence in him.