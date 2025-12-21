Dear Santa: Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2025-26 Christmas Wish List

We are now just a handful of days away from Christmas and in honour of the most wonderful time, it’s time to write a letter to Santa Clause on behalf of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Related: Where Do The Maple Leafs Go From Here?

As many of you know, the Maple Leafs have been awful to start the 2025-26 season. Unfortunately, this has continued for majority of the season and because of that, they find themselves in the basement of the Eastern Conference. It is mind boggling. to think that just a year ago, this team looked very, very different. It has been a tough pill to swallow, but this team needs to make a change, whether it be personnel, coaching or front office. Something needs to give. However, until then there is only person who can help us and that is Santa.

Maple Leafs’ Christmas Wish List

Dear Santa,

I hope the year has treated you well. Sadly, for the Maple Leafs and their fans it has been a tough start to the 2025-26 season. But, was it ever great during the 2025 playoffs to watch them beat their Ontario rival, the Ottawa Senators in the first round.

Dear Santa: Toronto Maple Leafs Wish list (The Hockey Writers)

But Santa, to put it simply, we need your help. Toronto has lost hope and its Christmas spirit, so I’m writing in hopes you can fix it. Below is the wish list for the Maple Leafs, as a fan base we don’t expect it all but even one or two things off the list would be much appreciated.

Prime Auston Matthews

Why is it that Leafs Nation can’t have nice things? Just two years ago Auston Matthews scored 69 goals and looked to be at the top of the hockey world. Now, under a new head coach, he looks nothing like he did. He isn’t taking over games, he doesn’t dominate the offensive zone, heck, he barely even one-times the puck. There was a time in his career, where he could pull off a toe-drag release shot and put it past just about any goalie in the league. Now he will be lucky to hit 30 goals in a season.

Related: Maple Leafs Reportedly Exploring Trade Market

If there is any way you can fix what is wrong with him and get him back to what he used to be, it would be the best Christmas gift, ever. If the Maple Leafs are going to dominate, he needs to be the leader he was back in 2023-24.

Clean Bill of Health

This might be the biggest, most important ask of all, Santa. The Maple Leafs just can’t seem to stay healthy, and it’s worn the team and the fan base down. It seems like every other game there is another player being hurt and having to leave the game. Right now, they’re missing their starting goalie, Antony Stolarz, along with top-four defensemen Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo. These are huge losses and have directly impacted how this season is going.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

All we are asking is a for a clean bill of health. A chance for Leafs Nation to see how the team plays when they are fully healthy. It would mean a lot, Santa.

Top-Six Scoring Winger

My last wish is a top-six scoring winger. It’s what this team desperately needs, Santa. After the loss of Mitch Marner this offseason, their top-six has a huge hole in it and it needs to be filled. There was hope that they would make a push for Mason Marchment, but as you probably heard, he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Which means, they will need to keep looking.

Related: Maple Leafs Miss Out on Mason Marchment

If you could use your magic to put one on their radar, Leafs Nation would be thrilled with just about anyone. The target that makes the most sense would be Michael Bunting from the Nashville Predators, but if you are feeling really generous Leafs Nation would love Alex Tuch from the Buffalo Sabres.

I’ll leave this one with you, Santa. The holiday roster freeze ends on Dec. 28th, so maybe we could get a late Christmas gift and land a top-six forward?

Well, that’s just about everything, Santa.

Merry Christmas,

Leafs Nation.