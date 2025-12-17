Maple Leafs Provide Injury Update on Anthony Stolarz

Yesterday, the Toronto Maple Leafs provided an injury update on goaltender Anthony Stolarz, and it does not look good.

Related: Bruins Reportedly Interested in Maple Leafs’ Maccelli

Head coach Craig Berube met with the media and said that things are not progressing as well as they had hoped, and that Stolarz is going to get a second opinion on the injury. The team still has yet to mention what is actually bothering him. However, they have made it clear that the injury is not season-ending and is not related to the concussion he suffered last season.

Stolarz’s Injury Not Progressing

According to Berube, “He’s not making the progress that we thought he would make.” Because of that, he is going to see a specialist. That alone has fans both frustrated and concerned.

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Leafs Nation is frustrated because of the lack of transparency surrounding the injury. No one outside of the organization knows exactly what is going on or what is keeping him out of the lineup.

There is also concern because if this injury is in any way related to what he dealt with last season in the playoffs, then there is definitely reason to worry. Obviously, Berube has stated that it is not concussion-related, but that does not mean it couldn’t be a neck issue. Because of the lack of transparency, fans are confused as to why an upper-body injury is keeping him from skating. Things just are not adding up, and it has people questioning what is actually going on.

Will Toronto Look Externally to Replace Stolarz?

With Stolarz not progressing and remaining out of the lineup, the Maple Leafs have had to rely on both Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby, who have played well. Now the question is, if Stolarz is out long-term, will Toronto look externally to bring in another goaltender to help take some of the load off Woll?

Related: Oilers Had Interest in Sabres’ Lyon Before Jarry Trade

There hasn’t been any reporting on this yet, but it feels like something they may have to consider. It’s clear that Woll has had a hard time staying healthy, and if he has to carry the weight of being the starter for the rest of the season, that could take a toll on his body. As for Hildeby, he looks ready to take the next step. However, if the Maple Leafs continue to play poorly in front of him, it could hurt his confidence and potentially derail his development.

Because of that, it would make sense for Toronto to at least look around the market and see what options are available to help fill the void, ideally at a reasonable cost.