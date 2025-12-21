Bruins’ Geekie Paces NHL’s 2025 Goal Scoring

As the 2025 calendar year comes to a close, Morgan Geekie sits atop the NHL as the league’s leading goal scorer since Jan. 1. Had someone told Boston Bruins fans that when he first signed with the team, nobody would have believed it. Though there’s still just over a week remaining in the year, the title currently belongs to Geekie, and it’s his to lose with only five games left before the calendar flips to 2026.

For the Bruins, Geekie is the gift that keeps on giving. Originally signing a two-year deal with the Bruins in 2023 worth just $4 million total, Geekie was a potential project for the Bruins with very little risk attached.

Geekie outscored his previous two seasons combined with 17 goals in 76 games in his first season wearing the Spoked-B, but his breakout didn’t come until the next season. With his eyes set on a new contract, Geekie emerged as one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disastrous 2024-25 season. He set career highs across the board, finishing with 33 goals, 24 assists, 57 points, and 77 games played.

Morgan Geekie has been one of the best players on the Boston Bruins for two seasons and he currently leads the NHL in goals-scored in the 2025 calendar year. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

For reference, Geekie had scored just 39 goals total across his first three-plus NHL seasons, including 38 games split over two years with the Carolina Hurricanes and 142 games with the Seattle Kraken.

Geekie’s Contract Worth Every Penny

For some, giving Geekie a long-term contract worth $33 million over six years was a risk. It made sense to be wary, especially given Geekie’s major uptick in goals compared to the start of his career. With that said, Geekie was also put into a situation to succeed opposite David Pastrnak in Boston and that’s all it took to fully unlock his potential. Even with Pastrnak missing games due to injury, Geekie has been one of the NHL’s premier goal-scorers and it’s already made his contract one of, if not the biggest bargains in the entire NHL.

With 50 goals in 79 games in 2025 thus far, Geekie has set the standard for goal scoring across the NHL. To say this is not a story anybody expected would be putting it lightly.

For the Bruins, though, this transformation has been a welcome one and it’s been fun for his teammates to witness.

“Fun to see him get better every day, and he’s been proving it the whole year this year,” said David Pastrnak following the Bruins 4-1 victory against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. “It’s not easy to score in this league, not easy to find open ice, and he’s done that.”

Pastrnak remains the Bruins’ best player and most established goal-scorer, but Geekie’s jump has taken some of the pressure off of him. Pastrnak may only have 13 goals so far this season, but he’s still recorded 38 points in 31 games and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him once again crack the 30-goal mark, a total he’s recorded in each of the last eight full NHL seasons (he scored 20 goals and 48 points in 48 games in the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season).

There’s still a lot of work to be done for this Bruins team, but many of the building blocks are already in place and the prospect pool looks more promising than it has in a long time. With Geekie and Pastrnak powering the team’s top line, the scoring foundation is set for a team looking to compete in the short-term while also building towards something bigger in the long-term.