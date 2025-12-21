3 Saskatoon Blades Competing for Germany at the 2026 World Juniors

The World Junior Championship is a short tournament, so any advantage can be the difference between competing for a medal and going home early. One of the easiest ways to help players click quickly is to rely on familiarity. Skilled players will be able to build chemistry with almost anyone, but recruiting teammates to a national team ensures that at least a couple of players understand each other’s styles.

This year, Germany is relying on the Saskatoon Blades to propel them into the medal round. Teammates David Lewandowski and Dustin Willhöft were added to Germany’s preliminary roster after playing together all season in Saskatoon. Then, earlier this month, the Blades acquired Elias in a trade with the Spokane Chiefs, who is also set to join Team Germany in Minnesota.

But it’s not just a benefit for the Germans. Saskatoon will benefit from the trio of players performing at the World Juniors. They’ll get to see each other in a more competitive light, and the pressure can lead to a hot start after the holiday break. For a team struggling with consistency, that could be exactly what the Blades need in the new year.

Lewandowski is the Face of German Junior Hockey

For smaller hockey nations like Germany, just one top prospect can sometimes be enough to keep them in the top division of the World Juniors. Last year, it was Julius Sumpf, and before him, it was Julian Lutz and Kevin Bicker. This year, that responsibility will fall to Lewandowski, and he looks primed to take on the mantle.

Lewandowski made his World Junior debut last year as one of the youngest players on the team. He had been part of the U18 Division 1A team, where he was also one of the youngest players on the roster, helping them win gold and earn a promotion to the top group in 2023-24. So, it was hardly a surprise that he was one of the more noticeable players on the ice for the Germans. After four games, he led Germany in scoring, including an unassisted goal against the USA, where he picked off a breakout pass and fired above Trey Augustine’s glove.

David Lewandowski, Saskatoon Blades (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

After finishing his rookie season with 39 points in 52 games, it was clear that Lewandowski was becoming a special player. He thrived in nearly every aspect of the game; he was an intense competitor and unafraid to stand up for his teammates, similar to the burgeoning power forward Zach Olsen, and could also pull off incredibly creative plays to create scoring opportunities, much in the same way as the highly-touted Cooper Williams. There was little he couldn’t do.

This season, Lewandowski has taken charge of the Blades, leading the team with 32 points in 28 games. His ability to read the play and make quick adjustments has made him highly adaptable. It was a big reason the Edmonton Oilers drafted him 117th overall last June, and why he has become one of the most hyped German prospects outside of the NHL, and the Germans have used him as much as possible in international competition.

Lewandowski and Willhöft Dominate at U18s

Before Lewandowski connected with Willhöft in Saskatoon in 2025-26, the two were frequent teammates in international competition, and they instantly clicked. At the 2023-24 U18 Division 1A World Junior Championship, Willhöft led the team with eight points, while Lewandowski was second with seven, which helped the Germans win gold and earn a promotion to the top division.

The pair reunited at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where Willhöft and Lewandowski finished with the third and fourth most points, and at the 2024-25 U18 World Juniors, Willhöft was once again one of the most productive Germans, finishing the tournament with three goals and five points, the second-highest total on the team. Lewandowski wasn’t as dominant, scoring a goal and recording two assists, but his lone goal came in Germany’s only regulation win, a 5-4 victory over Switzerland.

Related: Guide to the 2026 World Junior Championship

That chemistry led to the Blades selecting the 18-year-old with their first pick in the 2025 Import Draft. “Dustin had an outstanding U18 for Germany alongside Lewandowski,” said Blades President and general manager Colin Priestner. “High speed, creative offensive player who is not the biggest guy but has a huge motor. Every NHL scout we spoke to about him raved about him and felt if not for his height, he would have been a fairly high NHL pick.”

Willhöft didn’t transition to the WHL as easily as his national teammate. It took until his seventh game before he scored, and at the midway point, he has just seven points in 28 games. “He knows he’s capable of more,” said Blades’ head coach Dan DaSilva, “but he’s really fast, really skilled. He works hard… We’re not too worried about Dustin. We know that he’s going to work through it.”

Pul Joins Blades With a Long International Resume

Pul is the oldest of the group and has been a mainstay on the German National Team. He’s played in both the top division and Division 1A for the U18s, the Hlinka Gretzky, the U20 World Juniors, and has racked up 35 international games in other tournaments with Germany. He’s also served as a leader, wearing an ‘A’ in 2023-24.

“We also really liked the potential of adding Elias to our group to complement our other two Germans,” added Priestner, following the deal with Spokane. “We think he has a lot of untapped potential in this league that he can unleash after learning the North American style over the first three months in Spokane.”

Pul also fits the Blades’ style of fast, hard-working hockey. While not as offensively gifted as his German teammates, he was one of the best young players in the DEL2, Germany’s second-tier league, in 2024-25, leading all U22 players with nine goals and 16 points at just 18 years old. He brings a lot of speed, energy, and skill, and while it hasn’t all come together in Spokane, the Blades are hopeful he’ll be able to build some more chemistry with Lewandowski and Willhöft at the World Juniors before coming to Saskatoon.

Germany’s Success Could Lead to Blades’ Success

This year, the Germans will tie their second-longest streak in the top division at seven consecutive appearances and are in a good position to keep that streak alive with a capable, veteran-heavy lineup. Headlined by the Blades’ trio, they have a good chance to stick around for another year.

In 2022, despite lacking stars Tim Stutzle and JJ Peterka, the Germans finished once again in sixth place. There’s no one on the team of that calibre this year, but with Lewandowski at the forefront and supported by Willhöft and Pul, as well as NHL-drafted prospects Carlos Händel and Maxim Schäfer. It’s a strong group of 2007-born players, and while a medal is still likely out of the question, it’s a group that should be able to make some noise at the tournament.

That’s great news for the Blades, who sit at a record of 17-14-3. While by no means bad, it’s been an up-and-down season, with big wins over provincial rivals and significant losing streaks. That’s left them squarely in the middle of the Eastern Conference. A little positive momentum from the World Juniors could have a huge impact on the team in January, and just like at the World Juniors, any little advantage can have a huge impact.