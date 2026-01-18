Canadiens’ 3 Stars of the Week

This past week, the Montreal Canadiens faced a full schedule. Four games in six nights, including two games on back-to-back nights and travel.

For the Canadiens to remain in the thick of the Atlantic Division leadership race, they needed to earn six of eight points, as well as wins against division rivals such as the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators. However, Buffalo completed a convincing win, and the Senators forced the Canadiens to dig deep for the win during Hockey Day in Canada. This week’s Three Stars of the Week for Jan. 12–18 provided Montreal the elite level of play they required to keep pace in the NHL’s most difficult division.

Third Star – Lane Hutson

Lane Hutson deserves some recognition as one of the Canadiens’ standout performers for the week of Jan. 12–18, 2026. He was a driving force from the blue line at both ends of the ice that consistently impacted games. He combined playmaking, offensive production, and heavy minutes as he averaged 25 minutes per game while remaining on pace for more than a point per game this season.

Most notably, in Montreal’s 6–5 comeback win over the Ottawa Senators, Hutson tallied three assists, one of which set a franchise record.

His play in those games underlines his elite vision and ability to set up scoring chances and keep the Canadiens’ power play and transition game humming. Over the course of the week, he also posted a two-point game in a loss to the Sabres and added another assist against the Vancouver Canucks. His offensive consistency and overall work ethic have allowed him to quickly become a lynchpin for the Canadiens’ rebuild and an emerging NHL star.

Second Star – Cole Caufield

Cole Caufield started the week with a single assist in the win against the Canucks, went silent in the game against the Washington Capitals, but began to produce again in the loss to the Sabres. At the conclusion of all four games for the week, he had three goals and six points. The evolution of his two-way play shows he is no longer a one-dimensional pure goal-scorer. Instead, he’s a more complete player who can compete against top lines.

Despite the lopsided gaming analytics, Montreal was able to find a way to steal two points from its division rivals in Ottawa. They were able to do so in large part due to the three-point performance provided by Caufield. He scored two goals, including the game-winner just 33 seconds into overtime, and added an assist to key a 6–5 rally from a two-goal deficit late in the third period.

His two goals keep him on pace for a 40-goal season, and if he achieves this milestone, he will become the first Canadiens player to do so since Vincent Damphousse scored 40 back in the 1993–94 season. His overtime goal was a show of both skill and poise under pressure that directly swung the game in Montreal’s favour. This effort not only highlighted his role as a premier offensive threat but also underscored his knack for delivering in “big-moment” situations, making him a standout Canadiens performer of the week.

First Star – Juraj Slafkovsky

Juraj Slafkovsky continues to stand out as one of Montreal’s best performers this past week, thanks to his consistent and clutch offensive contributions in key games. To start the week, he scored a timely goal in the Canadiens’ 6–3 win over the Canucks, adding an insurance marker less than one minute after Montreal took a 4–3 lead in the third period. His three-point game fueled a decisive surge that swung momentum in Montreal’s favour.

He was kept off the scoresheet for the games against the Sabres and the Capitals, yet continued to battle and force the forecheck for his line despite the lack of production.

Then, in the dramatic come-from-behind 6–5 overtime victory against the Senators, Slafkovsky again made a big impact by scoring twice. His first goal of the game was his 60th career goal and 150th career point in his 249th career game. He is now third in most goals before turning 22 years old in Canadiens history, behind Stephane Richer (91) and Henri Richard (62).

His second goal, a deflection while setting a screen in the slot, was critical to the comeback for Montreal late in the third period, underscoring his ability to deliver in high-leverage moments. His production and timely scoring over the week solidified his place among the team’s most effective players.

There were several deserving players for this edition, with some flying under the radar due in part to the highlights this week’s stars generated.