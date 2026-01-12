Canadiens’ 3 Stars of the Week

This week, the Montreal Canadiens returned home after a seven-game road trip and were set to play back-to-back against the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers, then play host on a Saturday night to division rival Detroit Red Wings.

Normally, a successful week after such a long road trip would see the host team earn three of a possible six points. Instead, with wins against Florida and Calgary, their four points put them in striking distance of leading the Atlantic Division. However, Detroit came into Montreal and shut them down with a convincing 4-0 victory. Despite that loss, the Canadiens are rolling in the NHL’s top 10 overall and can point to several players as reasons for that success. This week, their success rests mostly on the Three Stars of the Week for Jan. 5-11.

Third Star – Juraj Slafkovsky

Juraj Slafkovsky earned Third Star of the Week honours for the Canadiens by continuing a breakout offensive stretch that has made him one of Montreal’s most dangerous forwards in recent games.

A Toronto Maple Leafs fan taunts Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

He’s been recording points in the majority of his outings, including a multi-point performance in Montreal’s 6-2 win against the Panthers (a goal and an assist), showing both scoring touch and playmaking ability in key moments. He has been a menace to opponents at both ends of the ice as well, menacing defenders with his size and speed, opening up room for his linemates while also cutting off scoring chances against, blocking shots and finishing his hits.

Oliver Kapanen makes it a 2-0 game off a KICK ASSIST from Slafkovsky! 🤯💥 pic.twitter.com/oMgUCL3jTv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 9, 2026

Over the last several outings, Slafkovsky, the future Olympian, has been heating up offensively, tallying five points in his last five games with a mix of goals and helpers, which has helped fuel the Canadiens’ strong stretch. This hot streak, combined with his growing role as a catalyst for Montreal’s second line and consistent production over the past few weeks, has helped gaming analytics put the Canadiens into a higher percentage of earning home ice seeding for the playoffs. It has also made him a deserving pick as one of the Canadiens’ top stars for the week.

Second Star – Oliver Kapanen

Oliver Kapanen earns the Second Star of the Week for the Canadiens thanks to a consistently impactful offensive performance that helped fuel their strong results. Across key games this week, Kapanen was a reliable scoring threat, notching a goal and two assists in the Canadiens’ 6-2 win over division rival Florida, showcasing his ability to contribute at both ends of the ice and be a catalyst on offence. He also scored and assisted in the Canadiens’ 4-1 victory over the Flames, helping Montreal extend its winning streak and demonstrating his knack for producing in important moments.

Notre autre olympien 🇫🇮



And that's our Finnish Olympian, Oliver Kapanen#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vGslbAkDyy — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 8, 2026

Like everyone else, Kapanen was kept off the scoresheet in the loss to Detroit. However, he had excellent puck possession statistics, including a team-leading 59.96 expected goals for percentage. Throughout the week, he combined scoring, playmaking and an ability to play on the penalty kill to be one of Montreal’s most consistent forwards, a performance that makes him a clear choice for the Second Star honour.

First Star – Alexandre Texier

Alexandre Texier has earned First Star of the Week honours for the Canadiens thanks to a truly breakout stretch that saw him elevate Montreal’s offence in a big way. It began with his first three-point night in a Canadiens uniform (one goal, two assists) in a 4–1 win against the Flames. He followed that up with an even more incredible performance, highlighted by the first hat trick of his NHL career in a resounding 6–2 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. This was a performance that helped Montreal secure its third straight victory and showcased Texier as the player of the game, earning the French national a standing ovation from an appreciative Montreal crowd.

Despite the shutout loss against Detroit, he finished the week with six points, which helped solidify himself in the role as winger on the Canadiens’ top line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, at least for the time being. This hot streak not only fueled Montreal’s strong weekly results but also marked some of the best offensive production of Texier’s career, making him a deserving pick for the week’s top star.

There were several deserving players for this edition, some flying under the radar, due in part to the highlights this week’s stars have generated.