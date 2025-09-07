Flyers Mailbag: Bump’s Future, Prospect Talk, & More

For my 1,000th piece of written content on The Hockey Writers‘ main site, I wanted to answer your questions. In this Philadelphia Flyers mailbag, we’ll explore Alex Bump’s future, a few prospect storylines, and more.

What Future Does Alex Bump Have in the Organization/in Pro Hockey at Large? – @blkstitchhockey

This is one I’ve thought about for a few months. Bump, the most valuable player on Western Michigan University’s title-winning squad last season, is ready for the next step. Putting up three goals in nine American Hockey League (AHL) games after that impressive run, he’s undeniably pro-ready.

Philadelphia Flyers Mailbag (The Hockey Writers)

Actually, I would go as far as to say that Bump is NHL-ready. The 21-year-old winger will have to earn his spot on the Flyers, but he should have an edge over some of the other competition.

However, we’re discussing his long-term future here. Ultimately, I think he can be a middle-sixer with top-six impacts during his prime, recording between 40 and 55 points per season. Bump was productive in his college career, sitting atop the shots on goal chart in his latest stint, but it wasn’t just counting stats.

Dominant in transition, responsible in his own zone, and a lover of firing shots, Bump is an all-around player. Leading the NCAA in shots on goal by 57 may sound like a double-edged sword, but I see him as a responsible decision-maker. In the NHL, expect the same.

Outside of Martone, Luchanko, and Zavragin, Which Current Prospect Do You See Making the Most Impact on the Team When They’re Set to Contend? – @SaskieFlyBoy

My top-10 preseason prospect rankings, which I published here, went as follows: Porter Martone, Egor Zavragin, Jett Luchanko, Jack Murtagh, and so on. By that logic, Murtagh should be my choice—the team’s 40th-overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Related: Flyers Best-Case Development Scenarios: Jack Murtagh

Instead, I’ll take the more objective route. Coming in at fifth was Jack Nesbitt, which is probably the “right” answer. I looked into his game already, but the quick rundown is that he’s a huge, high-IQ center. If he can be a more dominant physical force, he could be a high-end second-liner in the NHL.

The Flyers still lack a clear-cut top-line center, but Nesbitt has the upside to be a vital piece. It’s hard to find both outlier size and hockey sense in a player. While this is more of a hopeful outcome, he was taken 12th overall for a reason.

Who’s a Player We Might Not Have Expected to Compete for a Spot That May Be on the Opening Night Roster? – @CBMarshall901

In a recent piece of mine, I highlighted Bump, Nikita Grebenkin, and Luchanko as potential rookie roster candidates for the 2025–26 season. But let’s go a little more “out there.”

Ethan Samson is a player I’m keeping an eye on, even if I don’t expect him to make the team. Given Rasmus Ristolainen’s up-in-the-air timeline, the 22-year-old right-shot defender could sneak his way into the 23-man roster.

To me, Samson stood out with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he has size to complement his puck-moving ability and two-way upside. He was, in my eyes, the best defenseman on the team. That professional experience sets him apart from someone like Oliver Bonk.

If Zegras Ends up Being Better on the Wing and Not Center, and Actually Puts up Points on the Wing, Do You See the Flyers Keeping Him? – @CookedBy1K

This is an interesting one. In all likelihood, Trevor Zegras‘ primary position will be at center—that’s where he’s played his best hockey, and it makes the most sense stylistically. But what if he’s a winger, and a good one at that?

Well, the Flyers are already trying to accumulate the best wing depth in the NHL. Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone could be the league’s best one-two punch, while Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett, Tyson Foerster, and a fairly deep prospect pool can provide additional scoring. Having Zegras in the mix would be par for the course, in a way.

A restricted free agent in the offseason, however, it’s possible the Flyers would pursue a “hockey trade” involving Zegras for a center. Assume Philadelphia explores all its options before making a final decision.

Projected PP Lines? – @mcardin15

The Flyers should have some optimism with their power play—for real this time. With Zegras and a brand-new coaching staff on board, the power-play basement would be unacceptable. If all goes well, this could be a strength.

For the lines, the first unit is listed first, and the second unit is second. Here they are:

Net-Front Bumper Left-Wall Right-Wall Point Sean Couturier Travis Konecny Trevor Zegras Matvei Michkov Jamie Drysdale Tyson Foerster Noah Cates Owen Tippett Bobby Brink Cam York

The second unit is more or less a continuation of what the Flyers had last season, except Cam York is at the point. The biggest change comes with the PP1.

With Zegras and Michkov at the walls, that’s a potentially deadly duo of cross-ice passes and one-time shots—an added X-factor. Konecny is a proven asset at the bumper spot, Sean Couturier is useful in the net-front, and Jamie Drysdale was underrated from the point. Combined with a direction shift behind the bench, the man advantage should reach more respectable levels.

Thank you for the questions! Hockey is just around the corner, so we should have some more definitive answers soon.