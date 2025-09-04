Flyers News & Rumors: Luchanko, Camp Battles, & Tank Debate

Philadelphia Flyers hockey is almost back. With training camp and preseason just around the corner, let’s focus on some topics under that umbrella. First, what league is most ideal for Jett Luchanko‘s development? Next, which battles in camp should we be looking at? Last, is a “tank” season in the team’s best interest?

Which Is Best for Jett Luchanko’s Development: OHL or NHL?

With Luchanko still being ineligible for the American Hockey League (AHL) due to being one year too young, he’s at the same crossroads as he was last season. In 2025–26, he’ll either play in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) as a member of the Guelph Storm or join the Flyers in the NHL.

Jett Luchanko, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

These are two very different paths. Guelph isn’t exactly known for having a championship-caliber roster—Luchanko was its highest point-per-game producer at a modest 1.22. Top-line center duties with special-teams usage sprinkled in will offer maximum playing time, though. Meanwhile, suiting up for the Orange and Black will come with more restricted ice time, but he can grow significantly as a player in an NHL role.

My two cents are that the NHL is best for him at this stage. Luchanko has a pro-ready style: a two-way, all-situations forward with outlier speed. Even though he’s had flashes of playmaking upside, creating offense and scoring goals are the only roadblocks right now. Especially for a Flyers team that could use another body down the middle, Luchanko could be the perfect third-line center candidate. What better way to learn how to score against NHL players than to face them head-on for an 82-game slate?

Flyers’ Training Camp Battles to Watch

The Flyers have two intriguing training-camp storylines, the way I see it: how many young forwards make the team and which defensemen will form the bottom pair.

Many of the Flyers’ prospects are set to graduate from juniors to the AHL. As a result, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are ripe with talent salivating at the chance to realize their NHL dreams. Who’s going to impress head coach Rick Tocchet and the rest of the bench to earn a spot?

On the other hand, there’s no telling what the team’s bottom defensive pairing will look like. If Rasmus Ristolainen is still sidelined by opening night, who’s going to, pun intended, form the last line of defense?

Young-Gun Gauntlet: Alex Bump, Nikita Grebenkin, Jett Luchanko

It won’t be limited to these three players, but they’re all fairly likely to challenge for a spot. Starting with Alex Bump, he dominated the college scene en route to an NCAA title. The 21-year-old winger’s championship experience and all-around skill set could work perfectly in a middle-six role.

Nikita Grebenkin, acquired at last season’s trade deadline, has size, skill, and a gritty side. Adding that to the Flyers’ bottom six could make them better.

Luchanko, as we’ve established, could be a speedy, responsible third-line center. Hockey people love his play style.

Bottom-Pairing Battle: Emil Andrae, Dennis Gilbert, Noah Juulsen, Egor Zamula

Next, there will be some competition between four veteran defensemen. Emil Andrae, 23, excelled early last season in a bottom-pairing role with the Flyers. However, he was sent down to the AHL, then regressed a bit upon his return. At 5-foot-9, he may not even be considered for an NHL spot despite arguably being the best of the bunch. He’ll have to work his tail off.

Dennis Gilbert, a physical 28-year-old, has an outside chance at getting an early look. Only 46 games away from being the most experienced blueliner on the list, perhaps he stands out just enough.

Since Noah Juulsen has played a majority of his games under Tocchet’s watch, he likely finds his way in the lineup to start. He’s a hard-hitting right-shot.

Egor Zamula is the final defender in the mix. Playing 60-plus games in each of his last two seasons, he may be the top contender for the left side. But with former head coach John Tortorella out of the picture, that may not be the case.

Should Flyers Fans Hope for Another Dismal Season?

The Flyers are starting to add some talent to their roster, but a recurring question is once again upon us: to tank or not to tank?

Unintentionally, Philadelphia did the latter last season, and it was rewarded with Porter Martone. A superstar prospect who could form a franchise-altering duo with Matvei Michkov, that’s far from a disincentive for rejoining the basement. The 2026 NHL Draft is stacked at the top, boasting several high-end centers, wingers, and defensemen.

Then, you have the “not to tank” side. Bringing in Trevor Zegras and a new coaching staff, a poor finish would be quite the indictment. It could raise some valid questions about the long-term viability of what the Flyers are building. Such a setback isn’t worth the draft capital. Plus, there will be plenty of talent left over in the double-digit range.

Some interesting debates will engulf the Flyers before 2025–26. Should Luchanko make the team? Which forwards and defensemen could join him? Finally, would another “tank” season benefit the Orange and Black? Feel free to share your thoughts below!