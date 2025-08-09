Flyers 2025–26 Prospect Storylines: Bump, Martone, & More

The Philadelphia Flyers are starting to transition away from their rebuild as their prospect pool grows stronger, but eyes are still on the future. Which prospect storylines are worth keeping tabs on in 2025–26?

Storyline 1: Will Alex Bump Make the Flyers’ Roster?

Alex Bump has been a riser in the Flyers’ prospect ranks for a bit now, but his 2024–25 season got everyone talking. Registering 47 points in 42 games and winning a national title at Western Michigan University, the 21-year-old winger shone. He was the NCAA’s shot leader by 57 and displayed a strong on-puck game, especially in transition. Unquestionably his team’s most valuable player, he’s pro-ready.

Since college is now off the table, Bump has two options for this upcoming season: playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) or the NHL. But at this stage, it’s still too early to say which route he’ll take.

Though he’ll have to show out in training camp and preseason, there’s reason to believe Bump will join the Orange and Black and maintain a full-season spot. With Porter Martone committing to Michigan State University for 2025–26, the Flyers could use another top-nine winger. Jakob Pelletier had some looks there toward the end of last season, but he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning over the summer. The role is so wide open that it may even be Bump’s to lose. On the other hand, the Flyers might take it slow. Under the assumption he does make it, though, Bump can be an impactful player. He’s a high-end carry-in threat who stands out even when pucks aren’t going in. But it’s up to head coach Rick Tocchet, his staff, and the front office to make the final decision on the youngster’s path.

Storyline 2: Porter Martone Chasing Hobey Baker Award

The NCAA will be filled to the brim with young talent in 2025–26—it’ll be a contentious battle for the Hobey Baker Award, honoring the best player in college each season. Martone’s name is very likely to be in the middle of the discussion.

Porter Martone Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Entering the 2025 NHL Draft, I had Martone ranked third on my board. Possessing elite hockey sense, passing ability, and a deceptive shot, he has superstar upside. He should be one of the favorites to take home the Hobey Baker Award.

However, that’s not to say his path comes without roadblocks. Gavin McKenna, the unanimously projected No. 1 pick for the 2026 NHL Draft, stands in the way. Quite a few top prospects from the 2024 and 2025 draft classes present a challenge, too. Martone is poised to do some serious damage next to the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Cayden Lindstrom at Michigan State, but McKenna especially could go toe-to-toe with the 18-year-old.

If Martone can take home the Hobey Baker Award, it’ll further prove his potential. A great season presumably awaits him, but the extent to which that’s the case is a mystery.

Storyline 3: How Carter Amico Rebounds from Injury

A knee injury limited Carter Amico, drafted 38th overall by the Flyers over the summer, to just 17 games last season. Though still recovering as we speak, he should be fully healed by the time 2025–26 begins. After missing almost a calendar year of action, a big storyline is how he’ll perform upon his return.

Related: Philadelphia Flyers 2025–26 Prospect Pyramid

The 6-foot-6, 232-pound defenseman was an intriguing draft choice. He’s extremely physical, as you might have been able to deduce, but he’s far more than just size. Amico’s disruptive with his stick and can move the puck, making for a high ceiling. Committed to Boston University for this upcoming season, he’s a player to keep an eye on. His true projection probably won’t be evident for a while, but an impressive showing could go a long way.

Storyline 4: Youth Movement in Lehigh Valley

Many of the Flyers’ top prospects from the 2023 NHL Draft will simultaneously be taking the next step in their careers: playing in the AHL. Big names joining the Lehigh Valley Phantoms full-time will include Denver Barkey, Carson Bjarnason, and Oliver Bonk—it’s a youth movement.

I’ll focus on these three specifically. It’ll be interesting to see how their games translate to the professional level, all for different reasons.

Starting with Barkey, he’s a small winger but a workhorse with a lot of playmaking upside. He was one of the top point-scorers in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) over the past couple of seasons, operating at a 1.61 point-per-game efficiency. That won’t be attainable in the AHL, but if he’s making an impact in the same ways, doubts regarding his future can be diminished.

Next up, Bjarnason showed flashes in the Western Hockey League (WHL), but the AHL is where he can truly prove his worth. I still don’t know how to feel about his potential as an NHL starter—this season can make that clearer.

Finishing off with Bonk, he has some of the same question marks as Bjarnason. I’m iffy on his potential—many argue he has a top-four future, but I see him as a No. 4–5 defender right now. Even if it’s in a lesser role than he had in the OHL, playing for the Phantoms this season should be beneficial toward growing his game and proving me wrong.

The Flyers’ prospect pool received a huge boost after an impressive 2025 draft class. I’ll share anything I find noteworthy throughout the season.