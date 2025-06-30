Grading the Flyers’ 2025 NHL Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers made nine selections at the 2025 NHL Draft, with two in the top 12. Here, I’ll break down and grade every pick.

6. Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Physical attributes: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, right-handed shot

Stats: 57 games played, 37 goals, 61 assists, 98 points, plus-19, 74 penalty minutes

Though he went sixth overall, this was my favorite pick for any team at the 2025 NHL Draft. Porter Martone is a high-end playmaker with deception and forechecking prowess. If the Flyers see him as Matvei Michkov’s long-term linemate, they could be one of the most dynamic duos in the NHL for the next decade-plus. For that reason, I would have contemplated taking Martone at No. 1 had Philadelphia won the draft lottery.

Grade: A-plus

12. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Physical attributes: 6-foot-5, 186 pounds, left-handed shot

Stats: 65 games played, 25 goals, 39 assists, 64 points, plus-12, 74 penalty minutes

The Flyers traded picks No. 22 and 31 to make a splash just outside the top 10. Jack Nesbitt is a big center whose best traits, in my eyes, are his intelligence and physical upside. If he develops his strength further and improves skating-wise, there’s reason to believe he can be a long-term option in the middle six. Nesbitt has a fairly unique profile, so the Flyers had to pay the price.

Porter Martone and Jack Nesbitt, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Grade: C-minus

38. Carter Amico, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

Physical attributes: 6-foot-6, 232 pounds, right-handed shot

Stats: 13 games played, zero goals, three assists, three points, even plus/minus, 10 penalty minutes

While Carter Amico lost almost his entire 2024–25 season to a knee injury, he feels “much better” and expects to take the ice in early July. The hulking blueliner is mobile and immensely physical—a profile most hockey fans adore. But he has traits aside from his heavy-hitting presence, though: a disruptive stick, puck-moving ability, and all-three-zones upside. Amico could have a middle-to-bottom-pairing future in the NHL with room for more. He’ll play at Boston University next season.

Grade: B

40. Jack Murtagh, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Physical attributes: 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, left-handed shot

Stats: 56 games played, 22 goals, 31 assists, 53 points, plus-14, 36 penalty minutes

I was higher on him than most, but Jack Murtagh ranked 21st on my board among skaters. He’s got a nasty shot and high-end motor. With the skill to complement the physical side of his game, I like him as a middle-six, positionally versatile pest that the Flyers have lacked for a long time. He’s committed to Boston University next season, where he’ll play alongside a familiar face in Amico.

With this being the Anaheim Ducks’ second-round pick from the Cutter Gauthier trade, the Flyers’ side of the blockbuster deal is complete: they receive Jamie Drysdale and Murtagh.

Grade: A

48. Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State (NCAA)

Physical attributes: 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, right-handed shot

Stats: 37 games played, six goals, 10 assists, 16 points, plus-10, 30 penalty minutes

The Flyers have taken the highest-ranking grip-strength player in each of the last three draft classes: Matteo Mann, Jett Luchanko, and now, Shane Vansaghi. I flirted with a first-round grade for him due to his absurd physicality (as a 17-year-old freshman, mind you) and intriguing skill to complement it. I think he can be a hard-to-play-against third-liner.

Grade: A

57. Matthew Gard, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

Physical attributes: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, left-handed shot

Stats: 66 games played, 19 goals, 17 assists, 36 points, minus-4, 81 penalty minutes

A huge two-way center, Matthew Gard has some good instincts to make the most of his frame. Physical and defensively responsible, this was another high-motor pick for the Orange and Black. Thirty-six points are underwhelming for a second-round pick out of the Western Hockey League (WHL), but Gard led his team in point-scoring. Still, his ability to create offense will be something to monitor. For now, he has bottom-six upside with penalty-kill usage sprinkled in.

Grade: B-minus

132. Max Westergård, LW, Frölunda HC J20 (Nationell)

Physical attributes: 5-foot-11, 168 pounds, left-handed shot

Stats: 41 games played, 19 goals, 31 assists, 50 points, plus-28, 87 penalty minutes

This was one of my favorite picks of the entire draft, period. I gave Max Westergård a late second-round grade for his vision, IQ, motor, and skating speed. In Sweden’s J20 Nationell, his 1.22 points per game ranked ahead of top-50 picks Milton Gästrin (37th), Eddie Genborg (44th), and Eric Nilson (45th). He earned a late-season promotion to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and competed in 11 playoff games, which is no joke—only 11 other players have ever reached that mark before their age-18 season. Westergård was also tied for Finland’s top point-scorer at the U18 World Championship. He won’t turn 18 until September.

Grade: A

157. Luke Vlooswyk, RD, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

Physical attributes: 6-foot-5, 201 pounds, right-handed shot

Stats: 68 games played, three goals, 14 assists, 17 points, plus-8, 45 penalty minutes

Luke Vlooswyk’s X-factor trait is, you guessed it, physicality. There’s work to be done defensively, and the offensive upside here is scarce, but a late-round bet on a young player’s size isn’t a bad one. While he’s a project, The Athletic‘s Corey Pronman mocked him 15 picks higher than this spot (from ‘NHL Mock Draft 2025: Starting with Matthew Schaefer, making selections for all 224 picks,’ The Athletic – June 17, 2025).

Grade: C

164. Nathan Quinn, C, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

Physical attributes: 5-foot-11, 172 pounds, right-handed shot

Stats: 54 games played, 17 goals, 29 assists, 46 points, minus-7, 25 penalty minutes

Despite his small size, Nathan Quinn‘s standout trait is his ability to drive the net and present himself as a scoring threat during rush and offensive zone sequences. He has good anticipation with a bit of skill to go along with it. Centering the Québec Remparts’ top line, he finished second on the team in points and tied for first in assists as one of the younger players in this class (Aug. 29 birthday). Quinn’s an interesting pick at No. 164, even if his 0.85 point-per-game rate makes him a historical long shot to play regularly in the NHL.

Grade: C-plus

Final Grade and Thoughts

The Flyers surprised me with how much their board and philosophy aligned with my own. Needing skill and high-compete players, that’s exactly what they prioritized, regardless of position. Overall, I think they deserve an “A” on the grade sheet—a franchise-altering step in the right direction.