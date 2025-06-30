Brock Boeser to Oilers?: Tempting Fit, Complicated Math

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly eyeing Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser in what could be one of the bigger free agency signings of the offseason. In need of a top-six winger to play with Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers aren’t exactly overflowing with cap space. It makes the potential signing even more intriguing, one that comes with significant financial and strategic complications.

There is a Realistic Possibility the Oilers Are In on Boeser

According to multiple insiders, including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, the Oilers are seen as a serious suitor for Boeser once free agency opens next Tuesday.

Pagnotta emphasized that any talk of the Canucks trying to re-sign him is “a non-starter,” quoting Boeser as having “a few choice words” for the organization. Following a season in which the Canucks were criticized for their handling of Boeser’s relationship, the forward is reportedly moving on, and Edmonton might be his preferred destination.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Apparently, this is both for hockey and personal reasons, as there are unsubstantiated reports that he wants to stay close to his girlfriend’s family and is motivated by a desire to spite Canucks management.

Meanwhile, Friedman’s comments on his 32 Thoughts podcast make it clear that Boeser to Edmonton actually has some teeth. “I don’t think the idea is wrong,” he said. “I don’t think it’s impossible that Boeser would consider Edmonton if they could make that work.”

Why the Oilers and Boeser Might Be a Fit

Boeser, 28, is coming off a season where he tallied 25 goals and 25 assists in 75 games — a notable dip from his career-best 40-goal, 73-point campaign in 2023-24. Still, his ability to find the net is not in question, and his seven goals and 12 points in just 12 playoff games in the 2023-24 playoffs prove he can elevate his play when it matters most — something Edmonton desperately needs.

Interestingly, Boeser has more goals, points, even-strength goals, and playoff points against the Oilers than against any other opponent. Boeser is a pure shooter and would bring a different offensive look to the team than Viktor Arvidsson and the recently departed Evander Kane.

Boeser would immediately join a team with a chance to contend every season, and with two of the best centers in the NHL, he could realistically return to being a 40-goal scorer. Presumably, Boeser would also like to work with an organization that can compete, has less drama than the Canucks did, and gives him a chance to get comfortable after some trying seasons. Edmonton offers one of the best arenas, first-class amenities, and a passionate fan base.

Why This is Challenging for the Oilers

From a financial perspective, the Oilers have limited room to make this signing work. Even with the NHL’s offseason rule allowing teams to exceed the cap by 10%, they must be compliant by the start of the season. With Boeser projected to command between $8 million and $9 million annually on a long-term deal, Edmonton would need to shed salary.

They are in the process of trying to do so, likely parting with Arvidsson, or perhaps even a player like Adam Henrique. Still, they need to finalize a deal with Evan Bouchard, and they have just signed Trent Frederic and Kasperi Kapanen. Signing Boeser would likely mean bailing on extensions for Corey Perry and Connor Brown.

Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now theorized it was possible to do the Boeser deal, but it wouldn’t be easy. “Could you, if you could get in the mix on a guy like Boeser… The price point is going to be significantly higher.” The hint here was that Edmonton would have to sacrifice depth, potentially foregoing any opportunity to upgrade in goal.

The Oilers’ front office now faces a difficult decision. Boeser could be the kind of top-six forward that pushes Edmonton from perennial contender to Cup favorite — especially if he rediscovers his 40-goal form. However, the opportunity cost is potentially significant. Signing Boeser would force Edmonton to sacrifice depth in other areas, possibly leaving them vulnerable if injuries strike or if their stars hit a cold stretch. It would be a big swing on a high-priced forward, an all-in move with no guarantees.

If it works, the Oilers will have finally found their top-six winger. If it doesn’t, Edmonton will have left holes in the bottom half of their roster, while also running it back with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.