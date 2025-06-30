3 Free Agents the Jets Should Pursue if Ehlers Leaves

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will test unrestricted free agency after 10 seasons with the organization since being drafted ninth overall in 2014. While the door isn’t closed on the Dane returning to Winnipeg, him signing elsewhere will leave a huge hole in the Jets’ lineup that will need filling as they try follow up their Presidents’ Trophy-winning season with another strong one.

Luckily, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has $23.5 million in cap space to work with. Here, we’ll look at three unrestricted free agents he should pursue come July 1 if Ehlers leave. These players would not necessarily take Ehlers’ place at second-line left wing, but make up for some of the offensive output lost.

1: Brock Boeser

While Brock Boeser is not as dynamic or quick as Ehlers, he would be the next-best-thing the free-agent market has to offer. He could immediately take a second-line slot in head coach Scott Arniel’s lineup and would likely command roughly the same annual average value (AAV) Ehlers would if he were to re-sign. A bonus is that Boeser is Minnesotan and Cheveldayoff certainly likes to draft and sign players from the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Related: Jets Have $24 Million & 3 Big Questions Ahead of 2025 Free Agency

The right winger, a pure shooter, scored 25 goals and added 25 assists in 75 games for the Vancouver Canucks this season, where he’s played his entire career since his rookie 2017-18. The 28 year old scored a career-high 40 goals in 2023-24 and has 204 goals and 434 points in 554-career games. The 23rd-overall 2015 pick — chosen six picks after Jets’ sniper Kyle Connor — has eclipsed the 20-goal mark in a season six times.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

TSN’s Insider Trading program recently linked Boeser to Winnipeg, with Darren Dreger saying:

“When you’re looking at a scoring winger, a player that is attractive to a lot of teams both north and south of the border and Brock Boeser is open to all options. I’m looking at the Winnipeg Jets and he seems to be, Boeser that is, as a free agent a real good fit. And that’s assuming that Nikolaj Ehlers is going to leave Winnipeg. Now we believe, and we can understand why Nikolaj Ehlers would want to test the market on July 1. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent. He wants to full educate himself on what all of his options are but he hasn’t closed the door on Winnipeg and I believe that Kevin Cheveldayoff will continue to be in the game to retain Nikolaj Ehlers, but if he signs somewhere else then Brock Boeser might be a good option.”

Boeser is coming off a three-year deal with a $6.65 million AAV. He would likely command between $7.5 million and $8.5 million annually on a long-term contract.

2: Jonathan Drouin

Could part of the solution be a player who was Ehlers’ teammate for a year in juniors? A recent report said Drouin is “very unlikely” to return to the Colorado Avalanche because of their cap crunch and Cheveldayoff could capitalize on the Central Division rival’s lack of space.

The 30-year-old left shooter has played both wings through his 11-season career and has had a bit of a resurrection in the past two seasons. He recorded 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in just 43 games for the Avalanche this season (he missed time with a couple of injuries) and had a career-high 56 points with them in 2023-24 after some rough seasons with the Montreal Canadiens.

Jonathan Drouin, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 2013 third-overall pick recorded a team-leading 108 points with the Halifax Mooseheads the year after being drafted (Ehlers was second on that squad with 104.) While Drouin has not developed into the star many projected he would when the Tampa Bay Lightning selected him, he has proven himself a reliable two-way player with the Avalanche and does have 374 points in 607-career games.

Drouin is coming off a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

3: Jack Roslovic

A third option for Cheveldayoff is to try and swing a reunion with a player he drafted and traded away.

That’s Jack Roslovic, who Cheveldayoff chose 25th overall in 2015. Roslovic played his first three NHL seasons in Winnipeg before being shipped out as part of the January 2021 blockbuster that sent he and Patrik Laine to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Now 28, Roslovic has established himself as a consistent middle-six scoring forward and has recorded 30-plus points in all five seasons since that deal. This season with the Carolina Hurricanes on a one-year $2.8 million contract, he tied his career high in goals with 22 and added 17 assists for 39 points and has 260-career points in 526 games between the Jets, Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, and Hurricanes.

How about this nifty little no-look pass from Jack Roslovic?! 🫢 pic.twitter.com/kaq8RRxJFU — NHL (@NHL) February 28, 2025

Roslovic didn’t get a ton of top-six opportunity in Winnipeg from 2017 through 2020 due to more experienced players blocking the way, and when he did get the opportunity, he was inconsistent. However, that’s understandable as he was only in his early 20s.

Related: 8 Potential NHL Free Agency Value Buys in 2025

Roslovic held out as a restricted free agent ahead of the trade that sent him to Columbus, but that’s probably all water under the bridge by now. His role in Winnipeg would likely be a lot bigger this time around, and his presence would give Arniel yet another versatile player capable of playing centre and wing.

Be sure to keep following The Hockey Writers for extensive coverage and analysis this offseason.