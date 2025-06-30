3 Former Maple Leafs They Could Reunite With in Free Agency

Free agency opens in less than 24 hours, and things are starting to heat up. Over the last 48 hours, the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed both John Tavares and Matthew Knies to discounted extensions, and general manager Brad Treliving continues to work to improve the team. There is one thing that is clear, especially after who they picked in the 2025 NHL Draft: he loves big, physical players that can wreak havoc on their opponents. However, it seems that he also wants players to come in and help improve the bottom six. That got me thinking, is there any former Maple Leafs that they can reunite with this summer to help them get over the hump?

After some research, I found three potential targets that the Maple Leafs could look to reunite with this July 1 and onwards.

Justin Brazeau

Although he didn’t actually play a game in the Maple Leafs’ organization, Justin Brazeau could be someone that fits the mold of what Treliving and head coach Craig Berube are building. He is a tough, physical, big forward that can slot in on their fourth line and cause havoc. This past season, he played for the Boston Bruins and then was traded to the Minnesota Wild at the deadline. He played in 76 games and scored 22 points and had 123 hits. At 6-foot-6, 227 pounds, Brazeau looks and plays exactly how Treliving likes.

According to CapWages.com, he is projected to sign a two-year contract with an AAV of $1.4 million. That would be a perfect contract for a depth forward that could come back to where it all started for him and help get this team over the hump.

Connor Brown

Next up, a fan favourite during his time with the Maple Leafs, Connor Brown. When he was with the organization, he was one of the best energy guys that the team had. He would slide up and down the roster and bring energy to the game at any point. As his career went on with the Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, and now the Edmonton Oilers, his role went from a middle-six forward to a bottom-six forward, which just happens to be exactly what the Maple Leafs are needing. This past season, he had 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points, which would be huge for Toronto if they could add him.

His role on the team wouldn’t necessarily be the fourth line. He would fit in very well with Max Domi and Bobby McMann on the third line, which could become a good mix of checking and scoring. According to CapWages.com, his projected contract is $2.9 million over three years, which would essentially bring him back to where he was drafted and allow him to finish out his career here.

James van Riemsdyk

Lastly, James van Riemsdyk has been someone that I’ve been clamouring to bring back to the organization for the last few seasons. He still is extremely skilled and could play up in the lineup with John Tavares and William Nylander. He would be similar to what Max Pacioretty brought to the Maple Leafs last year, except he is a power play specialist that could end up helping the top unit as a net-front presence. Last season, in 71 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, he had 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points.

Although van Riemsdyk didn’t start his career with the Maple Leafs, he was traded as part of the Luke Schenn deal. He played his prime in this organization, and with his career coming to an end, he should be given the chance to return to the team and help them try and win the Stanley Cup. According to CapWages.com, he is projected to sign for around $1 million or less on a one-year deal. I’d predict that if he were to sign with the Maple Leafs, he would agree to take a veteran’s minimum rather than the $1 million AAV.

We are slowly coming to the 12th hour before players officially become unrestricted free agents. The Maple Leafs have a bit more business to take care of before they can go out and make a splash in what very well could be the post-Mitch Marner era.