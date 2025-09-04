Can the Red Wings Count on Alex DeBrincat Becoming a 40-Goal Scorer Again?

When the Red Wings acquired Alex DeBrincat in the summer of 2023, it wasn’t just part of general manager Steve Yzerman’s slow and steady rebuild. It was a statement. Detroit was ready to add star power. DeBrincat, a Michigan native, came home with expectations as high as his shot release was quick. He wasn’t brought in to chip in 25 goals; he was brought in to be the sniper the franchise has been missing since Marian Hossa.

So far, he’s shown flashes of being exactly that. His chemistry with Dylan Larkin is undeniable, the power-play presence has been steady, and he’s given the Red Wings a legitimate scoring threat that teams must account for every shift. But the question remains: can DeBrincat become a 40-goal scorer for the Red Wings?

DeBrincat’s Proven Track Record

This isn’t an unrealistic expectation. He’s already hit the 40-goal plateau twice in his career with the Chicago Blackhawks, scoring 41 in 2018–19 and 41 again in 2021–22. He has the release, the instincts, and the scoring touch to provide that kind of production. What makes him unique is that he doesn’t rely solely on power-play tallies or net-front rebounds. His shot from the circles is lethal, his ability to find soft ice is underrated, and he can finish from anywhere in the offensive zone.

Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In other words, the blueprint for a 40-goal season is already written. The question is whether Detroit’s system and supporting cast can help him get there again.

Fit with Red Wings’ Core

DeBrincat’s best hockey in Detroit has come when paired with Larkin. The two feed off each other’s strengths. Larkin’s speed and play-driving open up space, and DeBrincat’s quick release punishes defenders who collapse too hard on the captain. Add Lucas Raymond into the mix, and suddenly you have a top line that can keep pace with the Atlantic Division’s elite.

For DeBrincat to push toward 40, it’s less about him finding another gear and more about the Red Wings’ overall offensive ecosystem clicking around him. A stronger power play under head coach Todd McLellan could be the difference. If Moritz Seider and Raymond continue to develop as puck movers on the man advantage, DeBrincat could feast on cross-ice feeds and one-timer looks.

Atlantic Division Challenge

Of course, nothing comes easy in the Atlantic, especially against elite goaltenders like Andrei Vasilevskiy, Linus Ullmark, and Anthony Stolarz, not to mention shutdown defenders like Victor Hedman and Rasmus Dahlin. To be a 40-goal scorer in this division, consistency is everything. The games in March and April matter more than the hot start in October, and the Red Wings will need DeBrincat firing when the playoff race heats up.

Why this NHL Season Feels Different

The 2025 offseason showed management’s commitment to surrounding DeBrincat with the right pieces. Adding John Gibson stabilized the goaltending, Mason Appleton bolstered the penalty kill, and James van Riemsdyk provides veteran scoring depth. That balance will allow DeBrincat to focus on what he does best: score goals.

With another year of Raymond’s growth, Marco Kasper’s emergence, and Seider becoming a legitimate Norris Trophy candidate, the pressure on DeBrincat to “do it all” lessens. That could free him up mentally and physically to find the shooting rhythm that carried him to back-to-back 40-goal seasons in Chicago.

Can DeBrincat score 40 goals in Detroit?

Absolutely. He has the resume, the linemates, and the offensive instincts. The real hinge is opportunity, power-play efficiency, staying healthy, and the Red Wings’ ability to consistently generate offense against the Atlantic’s best.

If the Red Wings take another step forward in 2025–26, it’s hard to imagine it happening without DeBrincat flirting with or surpassing that 40-goal mark. For a franchise still chasing its first playoff berth in nearly a decade, having “The Cat” hit full stride could be the difference between competing and contending.

Detroit wanted a star when they brought him home. Now it’s time for DeBrincat to show he can be the finisher this team has been waiting for.