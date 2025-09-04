Oilers’ Podkolzin Is an Emerging X-Factor

With the Edmonton Oilers expected to be back in the Stanley Cup conversation this season, the spotlight—understandably—will mostly shine on the big names: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard. But it’s not always the stars who tilt a series – it’s often the players who show up when games get heavy and the ice gets smaller.

That’s where Vasily Podkolzin comes in. He’s not the flashiest player on the Oilers’ roster, but his impact is hard to ignore, and the league is starting to take notice.

The Road to the 2025-26 Season Has Been Winding for Podkolzin

When the Vancouver Canucks selected Podkolzin 10th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, there was a real sense of anticipation. He was a 17-year-old who had already broken into Russia’s top league, the Kontinental Hockey League, with SKA Saint Petersburg, and was seen as a fearless offensive talent with the potential to complement Elias Pettersson and become a cornerstone winger in Vancouver.

Although he was under contract with JSKA for a couple more seasons, his mix of size, skill, and competitive edge made him one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft, seen as a player who could bring speed, physicality, and finishing ability to the Canucks’ top line in the future.

Jun 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Vasily Podkolzin (92) skates past Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) in the third period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Today, Podkolzin has taken a different route to the NHL. After a few seasons of ups and downs in Vancouver, he found a fresh start with the Oilers, carving out a role that suited his strengths and giving him a chance to thrive in a playoff-contending environment.

What began as a story of hope and projection for the Canucks is now one of adaptation and growth in a new system. While he did not become the Pettersson-right-wing pairing Vancouver dreamed of, Podkolzin has shown that his skill set and competitive edge can still make him a valuable player in Edmonton.

Podkolzin’s Backstory: From Moscow to Vancouver, to Edmonton

After spending a couple more seasons in Russia, Podkolzin made the jump to North America in 2021. His rookie year showed real promise, with 14 goals and 26 points in 79 games. But the transition wasn’t seamless. He moved between the NHL and American Hockey League in his first two campaigns, trying to find a consistent footing. That search for stability eventually led to a fresh start in Edmonton, where the Oilers acquired him for a 2025 fourth-rounder—a low-risk move with plenty of upside.

In Edmonton, Podkolzin has begun to carve out a role that plays to his strengths, giving him a chance to thrive in a playoff-contending environment and showcase the skill and edge that made him such a highly regarded prospect. He has since quietly carved out a role that suits him perfectly. He played all 82 games in 2024–25, scoring a respectable 24 points (8 goals, 16 assists).

But stats only tell half the story. He led the Oilers in hits with 211. He brought energy every night. Coaches noticed. So did teammates. And when the playoffs came? He didn’t blink. Across 22 postseason games, he chipped in 10 points and continued to do the little things—winning puck battles, taking hits to make plays, helping set the tone. Bottom line: he gave them honest, playoff-calibre minutes. That’s no small thing.

In Edmonton, Podkolzin Is a Fit That Works

The way Edmonton plays—fast, relentless, built around puck control—lines up well with Podkolzin’s strengths. He’s not out there trying to toe-drag through traffic or chase highlight reels. He reads plays, finishes checks, supports possession, and plays with real pace. He also started showing chemistry with Draisaitl late last season—particularly in the cycle game and transition, two staples of the Oilers’ attack. If that pairing sticks even semi-regularly in 2025–26, watch him get a bump in both minutes and production.

Vasily Podkolzin, Edmonton Oilers (Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Podkolzin’s heading into the final year of his deal—a two-year, $2 million contract that looks like a steal right now. He’ll be 24 this season. It’s a classic “prove-it” window, and he knows it. That alone can be enough to push a young player to a new level. Add in a full year of stability, growing confidence, and real buy-in from the coaching staff, and you’ve got the ingredients for a legit breakout.

What a Podkolzin Break-Out Might Look Like

Given what I know of the young Russian since he broke into the NHL, I’m optimistic that he has another level. What might that look like? First, fans should (at least) expect him to become a steady forward who puts up 35–40 points, is consistently physical, and grabs a regular third-line role. However, he could also take a middle-six leap, producing 45–55 points if he sticks with more skilled linemates or earns second-unit power-play time.

Finally, there’s a chance Podkolzin could have a full-on breakout where he puts up 60+ points, turning into the kind of two-way presence that becomes indispensable in a playoff series. All that said, even if he doesn’t light up the scoresheet, his value doesn’t disappear. Podkolzin’s game is built for playoff hockey—hard shifts, smart reads, and a motor that never really stops.

Podkolzin Is the Kind of Player Championship Teams Rely On

We’ve seen this story before. A deep roster gets even deeper because a once-under-the-radar forward puts it all together. Think Zach Hyman before his offensive explosion, or Blake Coleman during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s run. These are players who weren’t top-line names but became impossible to take out of the lineup. That’s the kind of trajectory Podkolzin might be on.

And in a Stanley Cup-or-bust year for Edmonton, the timing couldn’t be better. He may not be the story every night, but he’s starting to become the kind of player winning teams lean on when it matters most.