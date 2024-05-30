Oilers Erase Early Deficit, Beat Stars 5-2 in Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers stormed back from an early 2-0 deficit to win 5-2 and avoid going down 3-1 in the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

The Oilers got goals from five different players in the win, and Leon Draisaitl hit double digits in goals for the second time in his postseason career. They also continued their penalty-killing dominance, and have not allowed a power-play goal in eight straight playoff games, which is now a franchise record.

Wyatt Johnston got the scoring started with his ninth of the playoffs as he busted in and buried a wrist shot only 58 seconds in to give the Stars the early jump. Then, less than four minutes later, Esa Lindell doubled the lead with his third before Ryan McLeod and Evan Bouchard scored goals in quick succession to tie the game at two.

The Oilers took over in the second with goals from Mattias Janmark and Draisaitl to take a 4-2 lead into the third period. The Stars didn’t mount much of a comeback in the final frame as they only put up eight shots and ended the game with 22. Mattias Ekholm added an empty netter to seal the 5-2 victory and send the series back to Dallas tied at two games apiece.

After allowing the two early goals, Stuart Skinner was solid the rest of the way and finished with 20 saves on 22 shots. At the other end, Jake Oettinger stopped 24 of 28.

Game Notes

Corey Perry factored on McLeod’s goal to pull the Oilers within one. He is the first player in NHL history (skaters & goaltenders) to dress at least one game during the round before the Stanley Cup Final with five different franchises (including non-NHL teams).

Bouchard pulled Edmonton even with his sixth goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and surpassed Steve Smith (five in 1990) and Chris Pronger (five in 2006) for the fourth most by an Oilers defenseman in a single playoff year.

Draisaitl (10-16—26 in 16 GP) recorded his 10th goal of the postseason and the Oilers’ fourth straight goal of Game 4. He joined Brayden Point (2020-2021), Jake Guentzel (2017-2018), Nikita Kucherov (2014-2015) and Evgeni Malkin (2008-2009) as the fifth active player with 10 or more tallies in consecutive playoff years.

Connor McDavid (0-2—2) recorded his 22nd career multi-assist playoff game and surpassed Jari Kurri and Glenn Anderson for third most in Oilers history. Wayne Gretzky (52 GP) and Mark Messier (33 GP) top the list.

The two teams will meet again for Game 5 back in Dallas on Friday, May 31.

Game notes courtesy of the NHL Media site