Oilers News & Rumors: Ekholm, Broberg, Desharnais, Akey, Brown

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Mattias Ekholm is out with a bit of an injury, but the team has big plans for him during the regular season. Meanwhile, how has Philip Broberg looked in camp and will he make the team? Connor Brown is skating well, and the Oilers revealed their Heritage Classic jerseys on Tuesday. Finally, Beau Akey was sent back to the OHL, but what does his future look like?

Ekholm to Be Paired With Broberg?

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug talked about the plan for Ekholm this season and it sounds like the Oilers are hoping to try him out for part of the season with Philip Broberg. The belief is that he can stabilize and bring confidence to Borberg’s game, in much the same way he helped Evan Bouchard last season.

Latest News & Highlights

Bouchard will see minutes with Darnell Nurse and the Oilers are hoping that pair can take the top pairing duties and not be caved in defensively. If so, Ekholm and Broberg could be a nice pair, with Cody Ceci and Brett Kulak taking time together in the third pair (these two played together on Monday night in pre-season against the Jets.)

Ekholm is still out with a minor hip flexor issue, but it’s not said to be serious.

Desharnais Missed Monday’s Game

Desharnais was supposed to play in Monday night’s game versus the Winnipeg Jets but was pulled last minute due to a minor issue. Broberg took his place. This isn’t said to be anything too serious, but the Oilers were taking the cautious approach and not pushing Desharnais in a meaningless game.

The big blueliner should make the team out of camp and will likely get the No. 7 spot on the roster.

Beau Akey Sent Down

In the early stages of the season, the Edmonton Oilers are already showing promising signs with their young defenseman, Beau Akey. Akey, an 18-year-old right-shot poised defenseman, was somewhat of an under-the-radar draft pick for the Oilers. However, his performance during camp and in his lone preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets has turned heads.

The #Oilers have assigned defenceman Beau Akey to the @OHLBarrieColts.



Good luck this season, Beau! 👊 pic.twitter.com/B9qcMEv40g — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 25, 2023

While the Oilers recognize Akey’s potential and his future value to the team, they are committed to a patient and strategic approach to his development. As a result, the decision has been made to promptly send him back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he will continue his growth and hone his skills with the Barrie Colts. Why give him extra looks in camp if there’s no intention to give him any NHL games this season?

This move reflects the Oilers’ dedication to nurturing Akey’s talent over the long term, ensuring that he has the opportunity to develop into a significant asset for the team in the coming seasons while allowing him to further refine his game in the OHL. The Oilers selected him 56th overall in the 2023 draft, and it’s clear why many considered him a rising star in the hockey world. He showed well in his appearances with the Oilers and that’s all you can ask for.

Connor Brown Ready To Go

Rishaug also commented on Connor Brown and how he looks so far at camp. Saying you’d never know he had major surgery, he looks fast and is keeping up just fine with Connor McDavid. Rishaug says the real test will be how his hands are after missing so much time and then his willingness to dig into the corners and go after loose pucks, which is kind of what his role will be when playing alongside the Oilers’ captain.

Brown signed as a free agent this summer in what was deemed the Oilers “big” move in an otherwise slow summer.

Oilers Reveal New Heritage Classic Jerseys

The Oilers and Calgary Flames unveiled the new jersey designs for the Heritage Classic Game and there are mixed reviews. The Oilers’ jersey is a nod to the 1952 Edmonton Mercurys jersey and while the design is cool, fans aren’t necessarily loving the brown pants and brown gloves.

The NHL Heritage Classic returns to its inaugural venue, Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, where the first regular-season outdoor game took place in 2003. The puck is set to drop on October 29, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action on SN, TVAS, and TNT.