Oilers Defensive Tweak Could Lead to Greater Success

When you think of the Edmonton Oilers, you think of their signature style of high-octane offence, with their eye-popping puck movement on the power play and their incredible highlight-reel goals led by their two superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Yet, their defensive prowess isn’t the first thing that springs to mind, and at times, their lack of attention to defensive play is one of the team’s weaknesses. That said, early glimpses from training camp reveal that the Oilers are implementing an enhanced defensive system this season, which might translate to more success and could be a piece of the puzzle to winning a Stanley Cup.

Oilers Are Implementing Defensive System Early in Training Camp

The Oilers are in the early phases of training camp, and early looks show that newcomer Connor Brown has been paired up with McDavid on the first line. Also, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug referenced another observation on the “Got Yer Back” podcast and talked about head coach Jay Woodcroft implementing the new defensive system.

Rishaug explained it’s a 1-1-3 formation in the neutral zone, where one forward applies pressure to the opposing defencemen, while the second forward reads the play and applies pressure in the neutral zone. Additionally, the third forward stacks up near the blue line with the Oilers’ defenders, providing additional defensive coverage. He also noted that this more passive defensive system was not used last season.

The 1-1-3 system is more of a defensive structure that slows the attacking team on the rush, and forces dump-ins, while also reducing odd-man rushes against — an area the Oilers have struggled with in the past. To add to that, former Oiler Jason Strudwick provided a more detailed analysis of the defensive setup, saying:

“It’s a much more conservative approach to playing in the neutral zone. Essentially what you’re doing here is you’re breaking the ice in half. So, you’re trying to make them play on one half of the ice, so you’re taking away a ton of space and then what you want to do, is you want [the opposition] that’s carrying the puck up the wall, to run out of room. He’s going to get squeezed by F1, which is the guy furthest up the ice, then have F2 come up and shade him. And then the person that’s on the wall will squeeze up and stop them, force them to [turn it over] or dump it in and then you retrieve it and get it out of your zone.” – Jason Strudwick

Additionally, the best outcome of the 1-1-3 system is stopping the opposition at the red line before they get close to the Oilers’ zone. If that occurs, it could lead to increased turnovers, which would favour the Oilers very well, because they have players that are quick in transition and create their own odd-man rushes, with McDavid, Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod.

Oilers Would Have Benefited From Using the New System Last Playoffs

Now, this defensive 1-1-3 system isn’t necessarily new, as Woodcroft used it in his first season as head coach, but shied away from it last season. It doesn’t necessarily spell exciting “in-your-face” and fast hockey that Oilers’ fans have been accustomed to, but I wonder if sticking with it last season might have led to a different outcome than their second-round exit.

Edmonton may have been more rested after their first-round series with the Los Angeles Kings if it didn’t go to seven games and the 1-1-3 system especially would’ve been useful in Game 1. The Oilers were up 3-1 halfway through the middle frame, and Edmonton let the Kings claw their way back, scoring two goals before the period was over and added another in the third period to steal a Game 1 win. The 1-1-3 system would have benefited them greatly in the third period.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Also, in Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round, the Oilers were on the brink of elimination, and they got out to a 2-1 lead in the first period. Perhaps if they implemented the more passive 1-1-3 system in the second half of the game, they could have pushed the series to seven games, but Vegas battled back with three goals, winning the game and ending the Oilers’ season.

Oilers’ New System May Lead To Decreased Individual Points

The Oilers led the NHL in goals last season, and they won’t have trouble putting the puck in the back of the net again this season. However, the focus should and will be keeping the puck out of theirs this season and while they won’t employ the 1-1-3 system the entire game, it’s an excellent option for them to have in their playbook, when they’re leading, to help them gut out the close matches.

Draisaitl said after being eliminated by the Golden Knights that it’s “Cup or bust” this season, meaning the star players are committed to doing whatever it takes to win this season. They need to reduce their goals against, even if it means fewer flashy offensive plays. Could his and McDavid’s point totals decrease as a result of it? Possibly, but that’s a compromise they should be ready to make.

While the 1-1-3 defensive system may be more passive and less exciting, the fact that they’re working on it from day one is a sign of a more mature club and because they’re implementing it so early, it speaks to the commitment level to winning.

What do you think of the Oilers’ new defensive system? Have your say in the comments below!