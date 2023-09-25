Devils’ Jack Hughes Ready for 100-Point Season

Jack Hughes had an impressive 2021-22 season, finishing with 56 points in 49 games, a 94-point pace over 82 games. But it was cut short by injuries, a dislocated shoulder early in the season, and an MCL sprain in April that ended his 2021-22.

That was far from a deterrent in Hughes having a true breakout season in 2022-23, however. He finished with 99 points in 77 games and recorded the first 40-goal campaign of his young career. He has a chance to match those totals this season and even surpass them. It could again be the Year of Hughes in New Jersey, as 100 points is not out of the question.

Hughes’ Elite Abilities

Everything the Devils thought Hughes would be when they made him the first-overall pick in 2019 came to fruition last season. The elite game-breaking skill was on display, and he was a magician to watch on the ice. Think of Prime Patrick Kane when the Chicago Blackhawks were a dynasty.

Hughes wasn’t just the Devils’ best facilitator, but he was also one of the best in the NHL. He was elite at creating chances off the rush as a playmaker and shot generator. His smooth skating helped turn him into one of the best transition centers in the league. And he almost rarely dumps the puck in; there isn’t a zone entry Hughes doesn’t like.

The Devils tilted play when Hughes was on the ice, totaling a 58.62 expected goals percentage (xG%) during his five-on-five minutes. He averaged 2.80 points per 60 minutes at that game state, making him the team’s most efficient five-on-five scorer and one of the most efficient in the league.

What’s so impressive about Hughes is how much he’s improved since his rookie season. The transition game was there even as a rookie, but the elite play driving has come a long way. Perhaps the most impressive development in his game is his shot, as he’s become one of the more underrated shooters in the NHL.

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The playmaking was always going to be one of his strengths; it’s part of what made him the top prospect in the 2019 draft. But 40-goal potential wasn’t necessarily in the cards. He already has one 43-goal year and produced at a 40-plus-goal pace in 2021-22. It’s probably unfair to expect that type of scoring from him every season, but it could very well be the norm.

Even Hughes’ two-way game has improved quite a bit. He’s not ever going to be Patrice Bergeron or even teammate Nico Hischier defensively. But head coach Lindy Ruff probably won’t have to worry about his star player being a defensive liability.

If there’s one area Hughes has to improve, it would be faceoffs. He’s at 35.4 percent for his career, but at the same time, he’ll never need to be elite at faceoffs for his team to possess the puck. Just look at the Devils’ xG% from a season ago with him on the ice. They still dominated during his ice time without him winning faceoffs consistently.

Potential Linemates for Hughes in 2023-24

Hughes’ most common linemate a season ago was Jesper Bratt, and I’m not expecting that to change much in 2023-24. The two of them spent 567 minutes together a season ago and posted an excellent 63.58 xG% at five-on-five.

On the Sept. 15 episode of 32 Thoughts, Hughes spoke about the chemistry between him and Bratt and how they know each other’s tendencies so well. That’s what makes them so dynamic and why Ruff will keep them together more often than not.

Who plays alongside them will depend a bit on the situation, but Tyler Toffoli, who the Devils acquired from the Calgary Flames this summer, is a good bet to be their most common linemate. He’s coming off a 34-goal, 73-point effort with the Flames a season ago and is a solid finisher who can create plenty of his own chances.

Tyler Toffoli with the Calgary Flames (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Erik Haula spent plenty of time alongside Bratt and Hughes a season ago. While I don’t expect to see that combo as much this season, Ruff will turn to it if he feels the need to. That trio posted an insane 73.3 xG% in 182 minutes in 2022-23, and Haula’s faceoff ability (54 percent for his career) can help make up for Hughes’ struggles in the dot.

It’ll also be interesting to see if Alexander Holtz gets playing time alongside Hughes at some point. Holtz’s shooting ability would make him a good fit alongside Bratt and Hughes. But for now, it appears he’ll begin the preseason on a line with Hischier and Timo Meier. Still, if he produces and plays well at the start of the regular season, don’t be surprised to see Holtz with Hughes if Ruff needs a changeup.

Hughes & the Century Mark

Hughes should be in line for another very productive season, no matter who his linemates are. It’s not unreasonable to think he can crack 100 points if he stays healthy. Had he not missed five games coming out of the 2023 all-star break, he most likely would’ve become the first 100-point scorer in franchise history.

Perhaps it’s bold to say he’ll post 100 points this season because it’s not easy to do. But the Devils should be one of the best offensive teams in the NHL this season, and Hughes will be one of its main catalysts. The 2023-24 campaign could be the year he makes some Devils history by becoming the first player to crack the century mark.

