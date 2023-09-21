Oilers Dive Deeper into Analytics with New Hire of Michael Parkatti

In an era where data-driven decision-making is revolutionizing the sports industry and the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers have taken a significant leap forward by appointing Michael Parkatti as their Senior Director of Data and Analytics. Clearly excited about this hire, the Oilers made sure to make a big deal of his acquisition and discussed how this strategic move signals the Oilers’ commitment to modernizing their approach to hockey operations, utilizing advanced analytics, and integrating them into their decision-making processes.

They wrote in a statement: “Working closely with the hockey operations department, Parkatti will lead the creation & operation of a new analytics department, providing insight-driven recommendations for the team”.

Who Is Michael Parkatti?

Parkatti, a recognized figure by great supporters of hockey analytics, will play a pivotal role in reshaping the Oilers’ analytical capabilities. A consultant with the Oilers from 2013 to 2015, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, having previously worked with the Government of Alberta and held a VP role at Conexus Credit Union in their Data & Analytics group. He also served as the Manager of Advanced Analytics at SUNCOR Energy and he possesses an impressive educational background, with studies at Georgia Tech, the London School of Economics, and the University of Alberta.

Michael Parkatti has been named the #Oilers Senior Director, Data & Analytics! 📊



Working closely with the hockey operations department, Parkatti will lead the creation & operation of a new analytics department, providing insight-driven recommendations for the team. pic.twitter.com/2ITPw1DOeo — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 21, 2023

What sets Parkatti apart is his deep understanding of hockey analytics, which dates back much farther than the typical everyday usage of it in the current NHL landscape. He played a crucial role in developing industry-standard metrics, including expected goals. It’s his extensive background in the field that made him a target for full-time work with the Oilers.

Jeff Jackson Ushering In a Fresh Approach to Analytics

Parkatti’s mandate is to create and oversee a new analytics department, collaborating closely with the hockey operations team. This is something Jeff Jackson has talked about wanting to do since taking over as the CEO Of Hockey Operations and hinted at such a move in a recent interview on The Jason Gregor Show. The department’s primary goal is to provide data-driven insights and recommendations to enhance player evaluation, team strategy, and decision-making. In other words, Parkatti is just the start of a bigger focus on “fancy stats.”

Latest News & Highlight

The Oilers’ decision to hire Parkatti represents a pragmatic embrace of advanced analytics and a much more sizeable leap into this world than the minor scraping of the surface the team had employed prior. This isn’t to say that the Oilers didn’t use analytics under Brad Holland, but Jackson recognizes the real value of having more information and operating with multiple statistics to back up what hockey-knowledgeable people within the organization are seeing. In today’s competitive landscape, where every edge matters, integrating analytics is viewed as a necessary step.

Related: Oilers News & Rumors: Ekholm, Gagner, Sutter, Holloway, Staois

Frankly, the Oilers have taken gradual steps towards analytics adoption. You could see traces of them looking at more than boxcars when they went out and signed Zach Hyman, then again when they traded for Warren Foegele. They’ve continued to trend in that direction but were slow on the transition compared to some NHL clubs. Parkatti’s hiring, however, marks a more substantial commitment to this approach.

A Bright Future with Data-Driven Decision-Making

Under Parkatti and his team, fans can anticipate a more data-informed approach to achieving success on the ice. This isn’t to say they’ll abandon all of the old ways of measuring the effectiveness of a player — especially since some things can’t be measured by analytics alone — but the integration of analytics, when balanced with traditional scouting and the eye test, offers a comprehensive framework for evaluating players, optimizing strategies, and ultimately pursuing a Stanley Cup.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

In a world where data has become increasingly vital, the Oilers are positioning themselves for a brighter and more informed future in the world of hockey. The marriage of hockey knowledge with advanced analytics could be the winning formula they’ve been seeking.