Oilers News & Rumors: Ekholm, Gagner, Sutter, Holloway, Staois

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, GM Ken Holland spoke with the media ahead of training camp opening this week. He updated everyone on the status of a few players, positions on the roster, PTOs, and executive roles. Saying that Mattias Ekholm and Sam Gagner are dealing with injuries that will affect their status at camp, Holland also talked about why he offered PTOs to certain players. He then discussed what role is Dylan Holloway expected to play this season and answered questions about whether Steve Staios is still with the organization.

Mattias Ekholm Dealing With Hip Injury

General Manager Ken Holland has disclosed that Mattias Ekholm is currently nursing a minor hip injury, which may require some time for recovery before his participation in the opening of training camp. Fortunately, the injury is not considered to be of grave concern, as Ekholm was seen on the ice earlier in the week during the captain’s skates. This suggests that the ailment is either recent or not severe enough to deter his involvement in informal sessions.

Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

To begin with, Ekholm’s hip flexor issue will keep him sidelined at the start of camp. In his absence, Philip Broberg is expected to receive ample opportunities to take on significant practice repetitions, as confirmed by Holland. This situation, while not ideal, presents an opportunity for the team to provide valuable experience to emerging talent like Broberg in Ekholm’s temporary absence.

As news becomes more available on Ekholm’s status, we’ll be sure to update these reports.

Holland on PTOs for Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter

When asked about extending a PTO to Bradon Sutter despite the fact he hasn’t played in the NHL for quite some time due to long effects from COVID, Holland said he told Sutter when he offered him an opportunity, “If you’re anywhere close to where you were at 28, 29, you’re exactly what we need.” Sutter is now 34 years old and if he makes the team will be a depth forward in the bottom six, likely looking at spot duty and limited ice time throughout the season.

Meanwhile, when it came to Sam Gagner, Holland noted Gagner had surgery on both hips and would only practice in camp. He won’t play games. In camp on a PTO, Gagner will be evaluated in a month and might go to Bakersfield. The Oilers’ plan is to get Gagner back up and running in Bakersfield and potentially give the team another useful call-up option later in the season.

Holloway Expected to Serve Depth Role

Questions about where Dylan Holloway will fit on the roster and where best to use him to get the most production were likely answered when Holland said that he expects Holloway to play in the bottom six. If Holloway makes the jump to the top six, he’ll need to earn his way there.

“I’d expect him to be on the roster and in the bottom half of our forwards. It is difficult to score 10+ goals if you play limited minutes and aren’t on the power play. You hope those guys (bottom six) can score double-digit goals,” Holland said on Holloway.

Steve Staios is Reportedly Still With the Team

There were rumors that Steve Staios was leaving the Oilers and would be joining Michael Andlauer with the Ottawa Senators. Tom Gazzola tweeted, “Ken Holland mentioned Steve Staios still being and Oiler. However, Staios is nowhere to be found on the staff listing heading into the season. Which is in line with what @nielsonTSN1260 & I discussed on the Oil Stream in recent weeks.”

Ken Holland mentioned Steve Staios still being and Oiler. However, Staios is nowhere to be found on the staff listing heading into the season. Which is in line with what @nielsonTSN1260 & I discussed on the Oil Stream in recent weeks. pic.twitter.com/l5nVmnSxjx — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) September 20, 2023

Holland said Staios has a family issue he’s dealing with right now and hasn’t spoken with him for a month. Holland added that Staios remains with the organization. It will be intriguing to see if this changes once the sale has officially gone through in Ottawa — which could be as early as the end of this week.