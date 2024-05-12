Luca Del Bel Belluz Rapidly Rising Up Blue Jackets’ Depth Chart

The Cleveland Monsters have punched their ticket into the next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. They dispatched the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Friday night to advance. They will have home-ice advantage in the North Division finals against the Syracuse Crunch. The best-of-five series starts Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

In terms of reasons why the Monsters were able to advance, goaltending stands out. Jet Greaves won the last three games of the series while posting a 1.80 goals-against and a .942 save percentage.

Offensively, while some of the numbers didn’t pop off the page, there were some performances worth noting. Five players had three points in the four games. This list includes Owen Sillinger, David Jiricek, Justin Pearson, Mikael Pyyhtia and Stefan Matteau. Josh Dunne added two goals while Marcus Bjork had 1-1-2 in Game 4 to help the Monsters build and maintain their lead in the clinching game.

But there is one performance that is standing out for a different reason. Although he didn’t record any points in his four games against Belleville, Luca Del Bel Belluz has suddenly become a very important player on this team. One look at his current role sheds light on his importance.

Top-Line Center

It’s not often rookies come into the AHL and make a huge impact. But when they do, it’s very noticeable. Del Bel Belluz currently occupies the role of Monsters’ top-line center.

While Del Bel Belluz hasn’t scored yet, his linemates have. But that hasn’t diminished what he’s been able to accomplish. Why is he playing that role? It’s a sign that his defensive game has taken major strides.

Luca Del Bel Belluz has taken big strides defensively this season with the Monsters. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Del Bel Belluz is playing in every important situation on the ice. He’s taking key faceoffs. He’s playing important minutes in his own end helping to shut the opponent down. He’s making good decisions with the puck.

Del Bel Belluz played lower in the lineup earlier in the season and sat some games out as part of an ongoing plan. He still finished with a strong rookie season of 9-22-31 in 58 games. But it’s his ascension to the top-line center role in the playoffs that has him rapidly rising up the depth chart.

In Conversation

Del Bel Belluz stopped by on Friday night after the Monsters defeated the Senators in Game 4. We talked about his current role, improvements in his overall game, his growing confidence and much more. Take note of the message he was told at the beginning of the season and compare that to what he’s doing now.

THW: First full year, you’re their top line center right now. What has that meant to you for your overall development?

LDBB: “The coaches have given me so much opportunity here. They believe in me a lot. We do a lot of video and go over a lot of things. They’ve helped me a tremendous amount and I can’t thank them enough. I’m just getting a lot of opportunity, and I’m trying to make the most of it.”

THW: This coaching staff, it seems like to a man, everybody respects them and appreciates them. Seems like everybody’s putting in the work. How much of a factor has that been in building trust with them?

LDBB: “The trust is there. They’re so easy to go up to and talk to every day. No one’s ever intimidated to go into their office and ask a question if you need anything. It’s always an open door and just very easy to talk to.”

THW: What do you feel like you’ve improved the most in your first full year here?

LDBB: “I think my defensive game, honestly, a lot. I feel like I’m more defensively sound. To start, I was not sure what to expect. I gained a lot of confidence throughout the year. Confidence is a huge thing in the game of hockey. Just gaining more confidence as each game goes by is a huge thing. The coaches are giving me the opportunity, so there’s confidence that stems from that.”

THW: How important is that defensive structure when you’re trying to learn the defensive game?

LDBB: “It’s so important. Like you said, every game has been a one goal game. There has been a game when it comes up to the last 5 minutes, everyone needs to be sharp and everyone needs to be on their A-game. We go over a lot at practice. We do a lot of video. The coaches have trust in every guy out there, and it’s credit to them because they put the work in with the video and we’re there to watch it and learn as we go.”

THW: One of the things I know that we’ve talked about in the past was needing to build up strength. How’s that coming along for you now?

LDBB: “At the beginning of the year, it was the biggest thing that they told me. I was only gonna play half the games, and I was gonna work out throughout the week. I was planning on just playing weekend games. That’s how it started when I came in. I felt like it helped me a lot. Stems back to being strong in my defensive zone and being able to put guys through the glass. Benny (Ben Eaves), our strength coach, he’s done a great job. He’s very easy to talk to as well. One of the friendliest guys I know. I spent a lot of time with him. I’d have to sit out a couple of games, but in the end, I think it’s helped me in a tremendous amount.”

THW: Looking back now, how much confidence did your call up to the Blue Jackets give you going into these playoffs?

LDBB: “It was a great feeling. I can’t lie. It’s always special e to play your first NHL game and to score my first NHL goal definitely boosted my confidence levels for sure. There’s a thing of having a little bit too much confidence. I was just trying to keep a level head, not trying to get too high. It was great to score, but there’s a job here to do as well.”

Author’s note: Del Bel Belluz says the first goal puck is still with the Blue Jackets. We’ll have to see when he can get the keepsake back.

THW: What have you liked about Cleveland so far as a city?

LDBB: “I love Cleveland, honestly. We spend a tremendous amount of time together as a team. We go to a lot of dinners and spend a lot of time out. It’s just a great city. Can’t really complain at all. It’s probably one of the best cities in in the AHL.”

THW: Let’s take a first look at the Syracuse Crunch. What do you remember about them and what will be the key in this upcoming series?

LDBB: “They’re kind of like Belleville, a very fast, structured team. They play well defensively. They’re hard to play against. It’s gonna be a little more of a test than Belleville. Syracuse probably got a little bit of better of a team. It’s gonna be a good one for us.”

Trending Upwards

Del Bel Belluz’s development is certainly worth watching over the next year or two. He’s aced his rookie season and continues to write the script on that. He’s a stronger player who is noticeably better in his own end.

Del Bel Belluz is making a case to be a part of the Blue Jackets’ plans in the near future. It would appear he’s primed to start next season with the Monsters again in a top role. But then on the callup list, he could be among the first considered especially if there’s a need for a center.

Del Bel Belluz has clearly put in the work and is gaining valuable postseason experience. Offense was never much of a question with him. It was what could he do away from the puck and defensively. He’s answered that by being a top-line center on a good-playoff team.

From a weekend player to an everyday fixture, Del Bel Belluz is an example of what putting in the work does. He created his own opportunity and is now running with it.