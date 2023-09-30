Maple Leafs Blue Line Gets More Physical With Simon Benoit

An article by Sportsnet’s Luke Fox on Thursday spent a lot of time sharing the thoughts of Simon Beniot, a rugged defenseman who came to the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer. While I enjoy reading any of Fox’s articles, in this particular one what was most interesting to me was the language Benoit used to discuss the reasons he WOULD make the Maple Leafs lineup.

Simon Benoit, when he was with the Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He clearly speaks from the position of an underdog who’s carrying a huge chip on his shoulder. His language revealed that Benoit has created and embodied his own underdog narrative. For me, it revealed a potential story I believe Maple Leafs fans should pay attention to. This is a guy absolutely determined to make the team and become an asset.

It’s Pretty Clear Benoit Has a Chip on His Shoulder

Last season with a not-very-strong Anaheim Ducks team, Benoit posted career highs in games played (78), points (10), hits (216), and blocks (128). He skated top-four minutes (averaging 19:21) for the NHL’s last-place club. However, Anaheim decided not choose to qualify the big defenseman, and he became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in June.

From reading Benoit’s quotes in the Fox article, it’s easy enough to figure out his attitude. It’s also clear that he carries a chip on his shoulder. Let’s take a look at some of the language:

First, Benoit said, “I personally think it’s (not re-signing him) a mistake on their (the Ducks) part. And it’s a win for Toronto.”

Second, Benoit added, “I’m just gonna make my spot.”

Third, he was clear that “I always work hard. And I always came to camp as a surprise. I got hurt, but as soon as I’m back on, I’ll make sure I make myself as part of the team.”

Fourth, Benoit noted that he had focused on improving “the aspects you (talking about himself) have some difficulties in. I think last year, because I had a lot of ice time, I managed to improve a lot of aspects of my game and gain confidence on the ice and make more plays.”

Fifth, he added, “I never got silver spoon-fed.”

Sixth, and finally, he claimed “For me, it’s nothing that changes. I’m not drafted. Who cares? Like at this point, I’m as good as anybody out there. So I’m just going to make my spot, like I said.”

What We Can Learn From Benoit in This Conversation

While I can’t read Benoit’s mind, his language suggests that he’s confident, determined, and resilient. He believes in his abilities. He believes he belongs in the NHL. He’s clear that he’s as good as anyone out there and is determined to earn his spot on the team.

Second, he repeats his commitment to working hard and making his mark on the team. Such determination to overcome obstacles and secure his place indicates a strong drive. Third, Benoit reminds us that he was undrafted and wasn’t given any special treatment. He uses that fact to drive him.

Third, he notes his professional growth in Anaheim. He notes that he used his ice time effectively to improve his game. He views challenges and setbacks as opportunities for personal growth.

Fourth, he refers to himself as a “surprise,” a long shot. While he acknowledges that’s been his story, he doesn’t see this as a disadvantage. Instead, he sees it as a familiar position for him. He’s beat the odds before.

Fifth, and finally, he claims that he’s “as good as anybody out there.” Such self-assuredness and self-belief are common traits in players with a chip on their shoulders who are driven to prove they are one underdog who will create their own day.

Overall, Benoit’s language suggests he’s determined, resilient, and self-assured. These traits all indicate a player with a chip on his shoulder. What Maple Leafs fans can come away assured of is that Benoit is eager (desperate?) to prove himself in the NHL.

If Benoit Can Make the Maple Leafs Roster, What Does He Bring?

If, in fact, Benoit can make the Maple Leafs lineup, what could he bring to the team? First, the Maple Leafs’ ongoing quest has been to find a defenseman who can bring a “really physical” edge to their game. Benoit, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 203 pounds, fits that bill perfectly. He describes his own style of play as “really physical.” But he also emphasizes the importance of being reliable in the defensive zone.

Simon Benoit, when he was with the San Diego Gulls (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

I believe it’s hard to blame a horrible plus/minus rating on someone when they play for a last-place team. The fact is, we don’t know how Benoit would be able to play for a stronger team like the Maple Leafs. (Nor can we know what kind of plus/minus John Klingberg will have this season with the Blue & White. He played on the same Ducks’ team as Benoit.)

He has often faced criticism for his defensive play; and, perhaps that’s an accurate accusation. We’ll see soon how he responds.

But no one will know for certain how he will play until the coaching staff gives him more protected minutes with a stronger partner against the other team’s bottom-six forward units. That wasn’t the case with the Ducks last season.

Regardless of where Benoit plays, he’ll add a much-needed physicality to the blue line.

Embracing Benoit’s Underdog Mentality

What fuels Benoit is his underdog mentality. He knows what it’s like to fight for opportunities. His journey from going undrafted to battling his way through the minors demonstrates resilience and determination. This underdog mentality can be a driving force for a player looking to find an HHL home.

The Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Simon Benoit to a one-year deal. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/zJQ86n1v2V — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 28, 2023

It could also be a great benefit for the Maple Leafs if Benoit proves workable in the team’s system. His confidence in his abilities and his drive to prove himself, despite setbacks like injuries or being overlooked in the draft, could make him (as he says) a surprise asset for the team this season. He’s not afraid to work hard to make his mark on the team, and that kind of attitude is exactly what the Maple Leafs need.

So, as Benoit pulls on his Maple Leafs jersey for game action, he’ll be driven to earn his spot on this roster. In my experience, sometimes the underdogs bring the most heart to the game.

For the Maple Leafs, having a player like Benoit with a chip on his shoulder might just be a puzzle piece they’ve been seeking.