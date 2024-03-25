NHL 2023-24 Power Rankings: Week 25

It feels like the drama just will not stop during the 2023-24 NHL season. We expect a lot to happen each season, of course, but the trades, coaching changes, inconsistent suspensions driving fans crazy, and a scoring race involving three superstars burning through the league have created weekly stories that simply can’t be missed.

However, this week was a mixture of off-ice drama that you rarely see. Earlier this season, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella said the team would not name a captain for the 2023-24 season. However, on February 14th, the Flyers named Sean Couturier their 20th Captain in team history, a move that made perfect sense given what he means to the franchise and how important his presence has been after returning from a serious injury that kept him off the ice in 2022-23.

Less than a month later, Tortorella scratched Couturier in back-to-back games after his play lagged and the team lost a few important contests. Rarely do you see a team name a captain and scratch them so soon after, and it makes you wonder if this will act as a wake-up call for the Flyers or if there are growing tensions between Tortorella and his locker room. It’s something worth keeping an eye on as we finish up the 2023-24 regular season.

Week 25 edition of The Hockey Writers’ 2023-24 Power Rankings. (The Hockey Writers)

Now, if you’re excited to talk about the on-ice product, there’s plenty of good stuff to dig into. Teams are making moves to claim their spot in the postseason or in the draft lottery. For some, every win moves them closer to their goals. For other franchises, a loss isn’t the worst thing in the world. So, let’s not waste any more time and get to Week 25 of THW’s Power Rankings.

32-21: Kraken Hit a Postseason Wall

32. San Jose Sharks (Previously 32nd) – Eliminated

31. Anaheim Ducks (Previously 31st) – Eliminated

30. Chicago Blackhawks (Previously 30th) – Eliminated

29. Seattle Kraken (Previously 26th)

28. Columbus Blue Jackets (Previously 27th) – Eliminated

27. Montreal Canadiens (Previously 29th)

26. Ottawa Senators (Previously 28th)

25. Pittsburgh Penguins (Previously 25th)

24. Arizona Coyotes (Previously 23rd)

23. New Jersey Devils (Previously 24th)

22. Buffalo Sabres (Previously 22nd)

21. Calgary Flames (Previously 21st)

Well, the Kraken are officially cooked. While they still had a chance at the 2024 postseason heading into the trade deadline two weeks ago, they proceeded to lose eight straight games and see all hope go to the wayside. While they won’t be officially eliminated for a little bit, the playoff dream is likely done, which is a big letdown given where they were one season ago.

They aren’t the only team struggling this week, as pretty much everyone listed in this section are just playing out the rest of the regular season without a lot of passion. Only Devils, Senators, Sabres, and lowly Blackhawks are the only teams with records above .500 in their last 10 games played. While they can still cause chaos by stealing a few points here and there, it’s likely they won’t be playing any significant games for a while.

Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For those keeping track, the Blue Jackets joined the rank of eliminated teams this week. This is no surprise, considering how much of a disaster the 2023-24 season has been, but it’s still a major letdown for a franchise that was supposed to take a step. Instead, they are still stuck in the proverbial mud, hoping for a generational talent to help get them out.

20-12: Islanders Letting Postseason Dream Slip Away

20. New York Islanders (Previously 17th)

19. Detroit Red Wings (Previously 20th)

18. Minnesota Wild (Previously 16th)

17. Vegas Golden Knights (Previously 19th)

16. Philadelphia Flyers (Previously 18th)

15. St. Louis Blues (Previously 15th)

14. Washington Capitals (Previously 14th)

13. Tampa Bay Lightning (Previously 13th)

12. Los Angeles Kings (Previously 12th)

It wasn’t that long ago when I thought the Islanders were a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Sure they were on the playoff bubble, but their roster screamed deep postseason run with their great defense and top goaltender in Ilya Sorokin. Plus, the Red Wings were in a tailspin and they had games in hand which opened up a playoff spot that they could easily grab.

Unfortunately for New York, they regressed hard and lost almost all of their games in recent weeks. Very quickly all of that hope and potential dried up, leaving a team clinging to their playoff chances. This is a very disappointing outcome, but they still have a chance if they can catch fire, especially with Detroit also slowing down.

Patrick Roy, Head Coach of the New York Islanders. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

With the door left wide open, the Capitals have dashed through in recent weeks. With Alex Ovechkin finding his goalscoring ways once again, the Capitals are surging back into the playoffs. After outlasting the Carolina Hurricanes Friday and shutting out the Winnipeg Jets Sunday, they have taken hold of the final wild card spot and control their own destiny. Now, they will be without Tom Wilson for six games, but if they galvanize around this suspension they could see a surprise postseason trip.

Outside of these races, the Lightning and Kings appear to have things back under control again. While they have struggled at times this season, both teams are playing great hockey and had a fantastic game late Saturday. If they keep this up, they should easily secure their spot in the postseason and prepare for a major challenge in Round 1 of the playoffs.

11-1: Predators Just Keep Winning

11. Winnipeg Jets (Previously 7th)

10. Edmonton Oilers (Previously 10th)

9. Toronto Maple Leafs (Previously 11th)

8. Boston Bruins (Previously 9th)

7. Florida Panthers (Previously 4th)

6. Vancouver Canucks (Previously 8th)

5. Nashville Predators (Previously 6th)

4. Dallas Stars (Previously 5th)

3. Carolina Hurricanes (Previously 2nd)

2. New York Rangers (Previously 1st)

1. Colorado Avalanche (Previously 3rd)

In case there were any doubts, the Avalanche are back on top of the Rankings. Despite being down 4 goals against the Penguins Sunday, they came roaring back to win their 9th straight game and pull back into first place in the Central Division. This is despite the Stars going 8-2-0 in their last 10 games played and looking every bit the part of a contender. Even with the Jets having a rough week, the Central is going to be a brutal division for postseason seeding.

Speaking of the Central, the Predators currently sit fourth in the Division but might be playing like the best team in the NHL. On Saturday they extended their franchise high points streak to seventeen games as they refuse to lose in regulation. It’s not like they are gutting out overtime losses, either, as they are on a five-game winning streak and are 8-0-2 in their last ten games played. So, to put it simply, this is not a team you want to play right now.

Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for other teams at the top of the Rankings, the Panthers are struggling with injury issues right now, but they should be fine once everyone returns in the coming weeks. The Canucks and Rangers are also playing great hockey, but you come to expect that from teams at the top of the standings. Overall, it’s about staying healthy more than anything else.

NHL Pushing Towards the Playoffs

The final few weeks of the NHL regular season can be some of the most anxiety-inducing. If your team is eliminated from the postseason already, you may be wishing they wouldn’t get hot now of all times a wreck their draft position. If you’re on the bubble, you may be waxing poetic about every lost point back in November that felt meaningless at that time.

Related: Insider Believes Oilers Could Lose Leon Draisaitl

No matter the situation, it is always fun because it truly feels like every game matters. For a league with a long regular season, that is important to help teams shape up for the playoffs. Time is getting short, so expect a hectic week ahead for the NHL.