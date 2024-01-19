2023-24 Vezina Trophy Tracker — Midseason Update

Welcome to THW’s 2023-24 Vezina Trophy tracker. This will be the first in a series of articles tracking major awards for the rest of this season. We’ll be using a combination of advanced and traditional stats to determine who’s in the running for the Vezina and other trophies.

The parameters for the Vezina are simple. You have to be the team’s primary starter and have played in a majority of the team’s games. Let’s look at who’s leading the Vezina Trophy race at the season’s halfway point.

Connor Hellebuyck

Stats as of Jan. 18, 2024: .925 save percentage, 20.5 goals saved above expected.

The Winnipeg Jets are one of the NHL’s surprise teams, and Connor Hellebuyck is a significant reason for it. As it stands, he’s the front-runner for the Vezina Trophy amid one of the best seasons of his career that’s resulted in the Jets holding first place in the Central Division.

Hellebuyck’s 20.5 goals saved above expected ranks first in the NHL among all goalies with at least five games played. His save percentage of .925 ranks third among goalies with at least ten games played, trailing only Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Charlie Lindgren of the Washington Capitals.

Hellebuyck has long had a reputation as one of the NHL’s best goaltenders, and he’s certainly lived up to it this season. In an era where save percentages have dipped and the league average hovers around .900, it’s impressive to see Hellebuyck still consistently in the .920s and above.

That might make it sound like he doesn’t have much competition, but that’s not the case. Let’s look at a few other goalies in the Vezina conversation at the halfway point of the 2023-24 season.

Jacob Markström

Stats as of Jan. 18, 2024: .912 SV% and 13.4 goals saved above expected

Jacob Markström’s .912 SV% may not look all that impressive, but his underlying numbers show a goaltender very much in the Vezina conversation. His 13.4 goals saved above expected ranks fourth in the league, and he’s played a significant part in helping the Calgary Flames get back in the playoff picture.

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Markström has a five-on-five save percentage of .916, which is solid. But his ability to stop high-danger shots has proven to be a difference-maker. His five-on-five high-danger SV% of .878 ranks second in the NHL among goalies with at least ten games played. That’s played a part in his bounce-back season and why he should again be in the Vezina conversation.

Thatcher Demko

Stats as of Jan. 18, 2024: .919 SV% and 16.4 goals saved above expected

If there’s someone who could dethrone Hellebuyck, it’s Thatcher Demko. Part of the reason why the Vancouver Canucks have ridden the PDO train to the top of the Pacific Division is because Demko has been fantastic through the first half of the 2023-24 season.

Demko’s 16.4 goals saved above expected ranks second to Hellebuyck. He has a five-on-five SV% of .925, which is excellent, and his high-danger SV% of .862 at that game state puts him in the top 10 of the NHL for goalies with at least ten games played.

Demko has always been a solid goalie, but it’s never felt like he’s gotten the appreciation he deserves because 1) the Canucks had underachieved until this season, and 2) he had trouble staying healthy last season. Assuming he stays healthy the rest of the way, he’ll remain in the Vezina conversation.

Connor Ingram

Stats as of Jan. 18, 2024: .918 SV% and 13.1 goals saved above expected

If you had said before the season began that Connor Ingram would be the Arizona Coyotes’ goalie in the Vezina conversation, then good on you (I see you, Kevin Woodley). Ingram, not Karel Vejmelka, has been the Coyotes’ best netminder this season and has helped keep them in the playoff chase.

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram (Photo by Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ingram’s 13.1 goals saved above expected ranks fifth in the NHL, just behind Markström, and his five-on-five high-danger SV% of .877 is also just .001 worse than Markström’s. His five-on-five SV% of .926 is just a tick better than Demko’s, so if Demko and Markström are in the Vezina convo with nearly identical numbers to Ingram, he deserves consideration, too.

Jeremy Swayman

Swayman stats as of Jan. 18, 2024: .922 SV% and 12.5 goals saved above expected

Linus Ullmark is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, and while he has played well this season, his partner Jeremy Swayman has put up Vezina-worthy numbers through the first half of the 2023-24 season.

Swayman’s 12.5 goals saved above expected ranks 10th in the NHL, just behind Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights. His five-on-five SV% of .938 is a top-five number in the league, and he’s stopping high-danger shots at an elite level, with an .872 high-danger SV% at five-on-five.

The Boston Bruins evenly split their starts 50/50 between Ullmark and Swayman, so it’ll come down to whether Swayman (and maybe even Ullmark) gets enough starts to get in the Vezina conversation. Ullmark’s injury will give Swayman more playing time in the near term, and that could give him the edge in the long run if he keeps posting the numbers he is.

Other Goalies to Consider

These five goalies are the main ones to consider, but there are others worth monitoring throughout the season. Charlie Lindgren has put up excellent numbers and ranks third in the NHL in goals saved above expected. The problem is he isn’t even on pace to make 40 starts as of this writing. If the Washington Capitals give him the reins moving forward, he could throw himself into contention.

The same applies to Adin Hill, but he’s only played in 15 games due to injury. Jonathan Quick ranks 11th in goals saved above expected, but he’s only played in 15 games. Igor Shesterkin has struggled this season, so perhaps the New York Rangers will give Quick more starts. But that seems unlikely as of now.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time for the Vezina race to change since most teams have close to 40 games remaining on their schedules. Will Hellebuyck remain atop the race? Can Demko or Markström catch him? Time will tell.

Advanced stats from Natural Stat Trick and Money Puck