2023-24 Calder Trophy Tracker

It’s time for the first edition of the Calder Trophy tracker for the 2023-24 season. We’ve already looked at the Calder Trophy race a couple of times this season, but let’s update the race with the All-Star break approaching, as there have been some changes. Connor Bedard once looked like the front runner, but his injury has opened up the race.

Brock Faber

With Bedard missing 6-8 weeks with a broken jaw he suffered in a game against the New Jersey Devils, that’s put Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber in the Calder spotlight. He’ll never have the points to match Bedard, but his production has been respectable, with 29 points in 49 games.

While Faber’s offensive game has been a pleasant surprise, his defensive performance has caught everyone’s attention. On some nights, he’s logging close to 30 minutes a game for the Wild. Of course, it’s important what you do in those minutes, and his results have warranted the attention he’s gotten.

Faber’s even-strength defense has been worth an expected goals above replacement (xGAR) of 2.1. His overall game has been worth an actual GAR of 10.1, ranked 13th among all defensemen in the NHL, not just rookies. He’s been one of the Wild’s best shot suppressors, averaging 2.24 expected goals against per 60 minutes when on the ice at five-on-five.

I’d say Faber is the frontrunner for the Calder Trophy at the moment, even though his play has dropped off just a tad in recent weeks. But I wouldn’t call him a shoo-in for the award yet, as the race is pretty wide open and will pose some competition for him.

Connor Bedard

Even though Bedard could miss nearly two months with a fractured jaw, I wouldn’t count him out of the Calder race. He had 15 goals and 33 points in 39 games at the time of the injury — a 31-goal, 69-point pace over 82 games. And while his on-ice impacts weren’t great, that was more a product of his team than Bedard’s individual performance.

Even then, some metrics paint a favorable portrait of Bedard’s play. His even-strength offense was worth an xGAR of 7.9, ranking him 30th among all forwards, not just rookies. That’s where it still sits with him already missing a few weeks with a broken jaw, too.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bedard also remains the Blackhawks’ most efficient five-on-five scorer, averaging 2.25 points per 60 minutes. That speaks to the Blackhawks’ depleted roster, especially with Taylor Hall also out long-term with a knee injury.

Not only does Bedard have some metrics that show his positive value to the team, but the eye test backs how well he was playing before the injury. He has a plus shot, and it should only get better as he matures and adds more strength to his frame. The fact that no one has yet pulled away in the Calder Trophy race suggests he’ll still be in it at the end of the season, but it’ll be a close call if he wins it.

Luke Hughes

The New Jersey Devils have a couple of impressive rookie defensemen logging big minutes, especially with the significant injuries to Jonas Siegenthaler and Dougie Hamilton. Luke Hughes, the youngest of the Hughes brothers, is one of them, and he’s living up to the hype of being a former fourth-overall pick.

Hughes’ counting totals — 26 points in 47 games — are a touch worse than Faber’s. But plenty of metrics show Hughes has been playing well ahead of where he should be for a 20-year-old defenseman in the NHL. And even then, his 26 points in 47 games have him on pace to finish with 45.

Hughes’ play has been worth a total xGAR of 9.1, placing him 19th among all NHL defensemen, not just rookies. His play has been a bit more balanced than Faber’s, too. Hughes has added positive value offensively at even strength and has fit in nearly perfectly on the Devils’ first power-play unit.

Where Hughes could stand to improve is defensively, but for a 20-year-old rookie, he has not been a defensive liability; his even-strength defense has been worth an xGAR of 0.7. I don’t think he’ll win the Calder, but he should get plenty of top-three votes. And who knows, a run after the All-Star break could get him in the conversation for first place, especially if the Devils get healthy.

Adam Fantilli

After a slow start to the season, Adam Fantilli has picked it up and gotten himself in the Calder convo. I’d still consider him outside the top three, but he is trending in the right direction. With 12 goals and 27 points in 48 games, he’s now on pace for 21 goals and 46 points in 82 games.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli (Photo by Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fantilli’s metrics aren’t as favorable as the first three rookies named here, but he’s still played well for a Columbus Blue Jackets team that will likely be drafting in the top three in June. He’s been one of the Blue Jackets’ most efficient five-on-five scorers, averaging 2.08 points per 60 minutes.

That kind of five-on-five production is what you expect from top-line players. Assuming he continues at a similar clip, it wouldn’t be a surprise if his point totals continue to climb as the season progresses. The only thing working against him is the Blue Jackets don’t have much talent for him to work with, but he is still playing well.

Marco Rossi

Faber’s teammate with the Wild, Marco Rossi has taken a significant step forward in his development this season. He’s third in rookie scoring, with 28 points in 49 games, placing him just behind Faber and Bedard. That puts him on pace to finish with 47 points.

Not much has gone right for the Wild this season, but the play of Faber and Rossi has been encouraging. Rossi’s even-strength offense has been worth an xGAR of 6.1, while his overall play has been worth a total xGAR of 7.7. He’s been the Wild’s most efficient five-on-five scorer, averaging 2.17 points per 60 minutes.

While offense is the name of the game with Rossi, his two-way game has been solid for a rookie forward playing his first full season in the NHL. Could he get top-three votes? It wouldn’t surprise me, but I’d say he’s on the outside looking in like Fantilli. Still, he has a good shot at ending up in the top five.

Who Will Break Away From the Pack?

There are no clear frontrunners for the Calder Trophy, even with Bedard sidelined with an injury. Faber is probably No. 1 in many voters’ eyes, but I’m not sure it’s that clear. Bedard still has a strong case for it, while Hughes has played well.

There’s also plenty of time for Fantilli and Rossi to go on a run and make cases for themselves. With most teams having around 35 games left on their schedules coming out of the All-Star break, the race for the Calder should heat up to close out the 2023-24 season.

Advanced stats from Evolving-Hockey, Natural Stat Trick