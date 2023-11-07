Sharks Should Consider Retiring Joe Thornton’s Jersey

On Feb. 23, 2023, the San Jose Sharks retired Patrick Marleau’s jersey after he set the record for most NHL games played in the league’s history. While the ceremony itself was beautiful, and many tears were shed, one moment stood out among the rest. Marleau’s long-time teammate and friend, Joe Thornton, not only attended the ceremony but stood by his side with tears in his eyes as No. 12 was raised to the rafters. It was a moment that showed the lifelong bond between not only two friends but the Sharks as well.

While Marleau announced his retirement in 2022, a year before his jersey was retired, there was a looming sense that Thornton would be close behind. After spending a season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and a season with the Florida Panthers, he had gotten no closer to the dream of hoisting the Stanley Cup. Finally, after sitting out the 2022-23 season, Thornton finally decided to close his career on Oct. 28, 2023. Now, after seeing to it that Marleau was the first to have his jersey retired in San Jose, the time has come to plan Thornton’s jersey retirement ceremony.

Thornton and Marleau Go Hand-in-Hand in San Jose

What may be the most compelling argument as to why Thornton’s No. 19 should be retired in San Jose is that he and Marleau were the heart and soul of the Sharks during their most successful period. While they never won the Stanley Cup, these two players carried the team through several playoff runs, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016. If Marleau is “Mr. San Jose Shark,” Thornton is right on his tail for the most memorable player in the team’s history.

Thornton is among the top active players on the points list. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Thornton and Marleau had a dynamic that made them two of the most fun to watch players in the league in their prime. While Marleau was a more wholesome, reserved player who led through his ability to be a role model, Thornton was a goofy, fun player who wasn’t afraid to throw some punches to protect his team. Their time together was very reminiscent of “good cop, bad cop.” Though they were separated towards the end of their careers, they deserve to be permanently together in the rafters of the SAP Center.

Thornton Made the Sharks Incredibly Successful

Although the Sharks are now permanently stuck at the bottom of the standings, there was a time when they were a near-lock for a playoff contender each season. They found a way to constantly rotate out talent, which kept the team young and dominant for a long time. However, Thornton was one of the staples that carried the core year after year. He still leads the Sharks in all-time assists with 804, and he holds the single-season records for most points (114) and most assists (92). He was a playmaking machine, and he contributed immensely to the Sharks’ ability to win during the regular season.

While it has been a long time since Thornton played at the peak of his abilities, he was undoubtedly a franchise-altering talent that the Sharks were incredibly lucky to get a hold of. Despite only being captain of the team for four seasons, his presence led the Sharks for much longer. To this day, the legacy he has left behind is one that future Sharks can only hope to live up to. Without a doubt, he has earned his jersey being retired.

Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Although Thornton never won the Stanley Cup, he is one of the defining members of what made the Sharks so fun to watch in the 2000s and 2010s. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him end up in a front-office position in a number of years, and some fans are even clamoring for it to happen now. Nevertheless, it is only a matter of time before his jersey retirement ceremony is announced. It’s bittersweet to see Thornton go, but he will always be remembered as a legend in San Jose.