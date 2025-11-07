2025 Under 17 World Hockey Challenge – Quarterfinals Recap

The Quarterfinal round saw both Canada (White) and Canada (Red) taking to the ice. Their opponents were no easy matchups as they faced Finland and Sweden, two teams that had high expectations for this event.

A loss here would mean being relegated to the fifth-place game on Saturday, which is not where any of these four teams wants to be.

Canada White vs Finland

The quarterfinals started with Canada White facing Finland. Both clubs were disappointed they didn’t earn the bye to the semifinals, and neither wanted to face relegation, but it was Canada White that earned the win, 5-1 over Finland.

Big moment here in Truro at the World's u17 challenge, Stellarton's Sam Berthiaume is in between the pipes for Canada in front of the hometown crowd.



Both teams began the game attacking the puck over the entire 200 feet, with Canada using their physical play while the Finns were going for possession. While both teams wanted a win, the Canadians showed a hunger from the opening faceoff that carried to the final buzzer. Canada was blocking shots, they were finishing every check and giving no time or space to Finland. They came out prepared and executed their game plan.

“Just coming out at the hop (start), coming in ready. We prepared a lot and knew it was a big game. We weren’t going to lose in the quarterfinals, we were ready to go.” – Sam Berthiaume

Samuel Heikkinen was in goal for Finland, and without his efforts, the score may have been much higher, especially in the first period when Canada was able to generate several high-quality scoring chances at point-blank range, but it was the Canadian power play that made a difference.

“We played a full 60 minutes today. We were all over them right from the puck drop. I think we were tight defensively….I think early on, Finland’s goalie made some huge saves and we were a bit frustrated around the net, but when Liam [Pue] scored that power-play goal to get us on the board it was the turning point of the game. You could feel guys loosen up and coming out of that period with a 2-0 lead, we were rolling.” – Maddox Schultz

The rest of the game was fairly one-sided as Canada continued to ground and pound the Finns, who began to lose their composure in the third period, looking to exact revenge with big hits, but began taking penalties instead and gave Canada all the momentum they needed to close the game.

There is no rest for the wicked as Canada (White) moves on to the semifinals and will get to face Team USA. These two teams last met in a pre-tournament game that saw the Americans take the win 6-4. Team USA will be coming off a full day’s rest, and Canada (White) will need to rest and rehydrate quickly as they will play a second game in less than 24 hours.

Canada Red vs Sweden

The final outcome of Canada (Red) 8, Sweden 3 may seem lopsided, but the final score doesn’t tell the whole story. Canada (Red) and Sweden both began this game playing with an edge, with Sweden being the aggressor early on as they began the night playing with speed and physicality. Their plan was to be aggressive on the puck in their own zone, then build speed through the neutral zone to generate chances off the rush.

Canada was still feeling the game out, but got a break only 90 seconds in when they were given a power play. While the power play generated a few shots on net, they couldn’t sustain any offensive zone pressure, but the momentum swung their way. This led to some entertaining five-on-five play, including a Mirco Dufour goal using Sweden’s game plan against them, attacking with speed on the outside and cutting in to the net to shoot off the rush. Sweden allowed one more goal before responding, ending the first down 2-1.

Photo Credit: James Bennett | HockeyCanada Images

Canada started the second with an extra gear, and with the help of some undisciplined play by Sweden, the home side exploded for four goals. While Sweden scored two late goals in the second, their efforts to regain control were soon snuffed out by a determined Canadian side, who maintained control of the pace and the game itself the rest of the way.

“We stuck with it for a full 60 minutes. Sweden had their opportunities and times where they pushed, especially in that third period, they threw everything they had at us and we stayed sound defensively and bent but didn’t break. The two goals we got in the third period came directly as a result of defensive-zone faceoff wins; we drive down 200 feet and get rewarded… that’s the kind of thing that will win you hockey games. Guys are doing the little things right, defending hard and it’s creating a lot of offence for us.” – Canada (Red) head coach Ryan McDonald

They had some excellent performances by defenceman Boston Tait, who had three assists, and Blake Chorney, who scored two goals. While the win was the outcome they wanted, there was very little time to celebrate as Canada (Red) will now need to face a tough Team Czechia squad, which finished at the top of their pool. The good news for Canada is that they take momentum with them into the semifinals, as well as the awareness of what they face.

“We know the Czechs play hard. They have some big bodies and they play in a straight line and come down hill. We need to have a good start and be aware of their abilities and be hard on the forecheck… I’m confident in this team, and I know what we are capable of. I’m excited for the challenge tomorrow.” – Alexis Joseph

Confidence will be essential as the Czech club has shown they can be dangerous.

Next Games – Friday, Nov. 7:

Semifinal #1 – Canada White vs. United States – 3:30 p.m. AT

Semifinal #2 – Canada Red vs. Czechia – 7:30 p.m. AT