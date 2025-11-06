3 Takeaways From Spitfires’ 3-0 Win at Home Over Frontenacs

When the Windsor Spitfires play their style of hockey, good things tend to happen. They stuck to the systems on Thursday night and came away with a big win.

Since the start of the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, and even last season, the Spitfires have been a team that can outscore most teams on any given night. However, their pride and joy is their defensive game. They’re near the top of the league this season in both goals-against and goals-against average. Both aspects of their game were shining on Thursday against the Kingston Frontenacs. While it wasn’t the high-octane game fans may have become used to, it was effective enough to get the two points. Here are three takeaways from the WFCU Centre.

Spitfires’ Systems Prove Invaluable

Being in opposite conferences, the Spitfires and Frontenacs only play each other twice per season. However, it’s always fun seeing how you line up with the rest of the league. The Spitfires were coming off a win over the Flint Firebirds on Sunday while the Frontenacs had lost four straight.

This looked like an early defensive battle as the teams limited each other’s chances. However, that was the game the Spitfires had hoped for. They can play run-and-gun but their success comes from defence leading to offence.

That’s precisely what happened, too. After giving the Frontenacs no room to work offensively, the Spitfires found a way to get past visiting goaltender Gavin Betts. A.J. Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks) and Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers) each found the net in the first period for a 2-0 lead. Captain Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings) added one in the third for a 3-0 cushion.

A.J. Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

From there, they stuck to their systems, gave the Frontenacs nothing to work with, and grabbed the 3-0 win. Veteran goaltender Joey Costanzo, who was the OHL’s Goaltender of the Month for October, earned his third shoutout of the season. After the game, Spitfires’ head coach Greg Walters said that it was an impressive 200-foot game.

“We were real solid in both ends of the rink,” he said. “Our zone time was great; we were hanging onto the pucks in their zone. Our forecheck was really good. Our defensive zone, when they did have some time, was really good … I think they had five (Grade-A chances), which is amazing at this level.”

Veteran defenceman Anthony Cristoforo returned after getting injured in late October against the Ottawa 67’s. He’s become one of the more reliable defencemen on the team. The 19-year-old Vaughan, ON native said listening to Walters before the game was vital.

“I think listening to the game plan, what Walters told us in pre-game, that was big,” he said. “Our team defence was real good. We limited them to 20 shots. Joe made big saves when we needed him, so good team effort.”

In 2023-24, the Spitfires allowed 360 goals in 68 games. This season, they’re on pace to allow 157 through 68. It’s a testament to the players, to Walters, and to assistant coaches Casey Torres and Kris Newbury.

Spellacy Finding His Game

Coming into this season, one of the big hopes for the club was Spellacy’s breakout potential. At 6-foot-3, 204 pounds, he’s physical but is also one of the fastest players in the OHL. Last season, he had 18 goals and 37 points in 62 games. The hope was that he would explode this season. It hasn’t happened… yet.

Spellacy came into last weekend with just one goal in 11 games and seemed to be snake-bitten. He has the speed to blow past almost anyone but always seemed to find a way not to score. However, a goal last Saturday against the Saginaw Spirit gave him a boost. On Thursday, he crashed the crease, took a puck from forward Ethan Belchetz, and put home his third of the season. After the game, he said he wasn’t worried about the drought and just wanted to keep improving his game.

“I didn’t get too worried,” Spellacy said. “I’m getting a lot of chances and they’ve been going in the past couple of games. It’s just continuing to work on my game, playing to my strengths. That’s been good for me so far.”

The Windsor #Spitfires got three points from Liam Greentree, goals from A.J. Spellacy and Jack Nesbitt, and a 20-save shutout from Joey Costanzo in a 3-0 win over the Kingston #Frontenacs at the WFCU Centre on Thursday. #OHL pic.twitter.com/DL7FZMmpUP — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) November 7, 2025

Walters said he likes Spellacy’s speed as it gives him breakaways almost every game. It’s just a matter of working on his game and bearing down.

“He was one of the best players on the ice tonight,” he said. “He had multiple chances with his speed, his character. He’s physical. He’s had a ton of chances (overall) with his speed. He’s going to get two to three breakaways per game. He has to find a way to bear down. He’s typically been a slow starter but he’s starting to get going here, doing a lot of skill sessions with our guys. He was dominant tonight.”

Spellacy added that he might not be an elite producer at the next level but he believes he can “dominate” the OHL. He knows what the coaches want and he knows what he can do for the team, so as long as he holds himself accountable and works on his game, he can contribute offensively.

Two Points are Two Points

The reality for the Spitfires is that, as they head into Christmas and the second half, it won’t really matter if you win a game 8-5 or 1-0. The two points will still be two points.

The Frontenacs worked hard, pushed the Spitfires to the outside as much as they could, and didn’t stop skating. They gave Walters’ club that defensive, tight-checking game you can expect as the season pushes on, and the playoffs, too. Walters said that’s fine with him because his team loves these kinds of games.

“All the guys, we have 17 returning, they know how to play,” he said. “They know what it takes. They know how to play in a two-goal lead and not cheat for offence. (Low-scoring games are) always important; we actually love playing these games.”

Cristoforo has been one player that thrives in both styles of games. With 12 points in 13 games this season, plus 61 points in 65 games last season, he’s known for his offensive style. However, he’s worked hard to build his defensive game. He said, while offensive games are fun, learning to play in the low-scoring games is important for them at this point.

“Learning how to play in those games and understanding that, (in) a third period when it’s time to shut a team down, it’s important for us to learn that,” Cristoforo said. “This season, we’ve figured that out. We learned from last season, we were headed on that track. This season, we all understand what Walters wants. Everyone cares and we understand that you can win a game 1-0; two points are two points. That’s our mindset.”

Anthony Cristoforo of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

With Greentree, Nesbitt, Belchetz, Cristoforo, and defenceman Carson Woodall, who’s among the defensive leaders in points this season, there’s no question this team can score. However, if they want to win the OHL Championship, the low-scoring games are just as important. Understanding that will go a long way. The club is now off until Saturday when they welcome the Brampton Steelheads to the WFCU Centre.