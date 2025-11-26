Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Ducks – 11/26/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (9-12-2) at DUCKS (14-7-1)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Jake DeBrusk
Conor Garland — David Kampf — Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander
Nikita Tolopilo
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Kevin Lankinen, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Lankinen, a goalie, did not accompany the Canucks for the start of their four-game road trip because of personal reasons; Tolopilo will make his season debut and second NHL start. … Patera will back up Tolopilo after he being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Patera had been returned to the AHL team on Monday, when Tolopilo was recalled. … Demko has been unavailable the past five games, but the goalie is on the trip. … Hoglander could join Vancouver during the trip; the forward has not played this season after being injured during a preseason game on Sept. 24. … Blueger may also join the team at some point soon; the forward has been out since Oct. 19 and has been practicing in a noncontact jersey. … The Canucks assigned forward MacKenzie MacEachern to Abbotsford on Monday. … Bains will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past five games.
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Petr Mrazek
Ville Husso
Scratched: Ian Moore
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body)
Status report
Dostal, a goalie, is day to day. … Husso was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday to back up Mrazek.
