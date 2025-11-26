Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Ducks – 11/26/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (9-12-2) at DUCKS (14-7-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Jake DeBrusk

Conor Garland — David Kampf — Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander

Nikita Tolopilo

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Kevin Lankinen, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Lankinen, a goalie, did not accompany the Canucks for the start of their four-game road trip because of personal reasons; Tolopilo will make his season debut and second NHL start. … Patera will back up Tolopilo after he being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Patera had been returned to the AHL team on Monday, when Tolopilo was recalled. … Demko has been unavailable the past five games, but the goalie is on the trip. … Hoglander could join Vancouver during the trip; the forward has not played this season after being injured during a preseason game on Sept. 24. … Blueger may also join the team at some point soon; the forward has been out since Oct. 19 and has been practicing in a noncontact jersey. … The Canucks assigned forward MacKenzie MacEachern to Abbotsford on Monday. … Bains will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past five games.

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Beckett Sennecke

Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Petr Mrazek

Ville Husso

Scratched: Ian Moore

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body)

Status report

Dostal, a goalie, is day to day. … Husso was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday to back up Mrazek.

Latest for THW: