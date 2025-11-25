Maple Leafs: 3 Potential Trade Targets From the Vancouver Canucks

Elliotte Friedman released a bit of a surprise article on Monday (Nov. 24) evening, reporting that the Vancouver Canucks are open to moving some of their veteran players in hopes of getting younger. One thing was made very clear, though: Quinn Hughes is not available at this time.

Related: Maple Leafs: 3 Potential Trade Targets From the Nashville Predators

With that in mind, it is worth considering who the Toronto Maple Leafs could see as a potential fit. They will need to try and turn their season around somehow, and if they don’t plan on being sellers and want to push for a playoff spot, there could be a few trade targets for them. In this article, we will take a look at three potential trade targets from the Canucks, knowing now that they are open for business.

Kiefer Sherwood

The first player that makes the most sense is forward Kiefer Sherwood. The 30-year-old has come out of the gates strong, scoring 12 goals and adding four assists for 16 points through 23 games so far this season, and considering he is an unrestricted free agent following the 2025-26 season, the Maple Leafs could take advantage of his potential availability.

Vancouver Canucks left wing Kiefer Sherwood reacts in the face of St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko after scoring (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

Sherwood has an affordable $1,500,000 cap hit, and his contract has no trade protection. The Maple Leafs don’t have an insane amount of cap space to work with, but they should be able to move money out to bring in an impact player like Sherwood.

Adding a scoring depth player like Sherwood to their lineup makes the Maple Leafs a deeper team, and if he fits, it shouldn’t take much to get an extension done with him. While he isn’t a Mitchell Marner replacement, he adds some extra scoring and makes up for some of the lost production from Marner joining the Vegas Golden Knights this past offseason.

Jake DeBrusk

Jake DeBrusk is a tougher player to acquire, considering his trade protection gives him control. However, assuming he would be open to a change of scenery, the Maple Leafs should jump on him.

DeBrusk, who is 29 years old, has eight goals and four assists for 12 points through 23 games this season. The other issue with bringing him in would be fitting in his contract, which has a $5,500,000 cap hit through the 2030-31 season.

This is a bit more unrealistic, but in a world where he is interested in joining a different team and the Maple Leafs can move enough money out to fit him in, they should try and make it work. He makes sense as a middle-six forward who can play just about anywhere in their lineup, and he is someone else who adds extra offensive production.

Conor Garland

Conor Garland is the third and final player I will mention as a potential trade target, and his situation is unique. There is no trade protection on his current deal, but he recently signed a six-year extension that has a $6 million cap hit, and his new deal has a full no-movement clause through the 2029-30 season.

Garland, who is 29 years old, has 13 points through 19 games this season. He is someone who Maple Leaf fans would love, considering he is a strong two-way player who is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

The Maple Leafs would have to be willing to take the risk on a long-term deal in Garland, but if they want to add an impact player, they should consider moving money out to bring him in. He might be a Max Domi replacement if they choose to move him out, and if that’s the case, that would be an upgrade.

Time will tell if the Maple Leafs end up checking in on any veterans from the Canucks. Other options are there, and I am sure they will gauge the asking price for a few others, but these three make the most sense for them.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.