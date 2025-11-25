Insider Speculates Oilers & Blues Blockbuster a Strong Possibility

Edmonton Oilers fans have been calling for a goaltending change for a while, and as they try to make another deep playoff run, the backlash online toward both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard continues. While Skinner has had some solid showings as of late, his consistency remains a major issue, and some fans are concerned he may not be the guy who leads them to their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

In a recent article by Nick Kypreos, it was revealed that there is some heavy speculation connecting the Oilers to Jordan Binnington. He also mentioned that any potential deal likely sees Skinner going back the other way.

“Binnington has one more season on his contract, and the sense is he won’t be part of any re-tool the Blues might undergo,” Kypreos said. He continued: “The strongest speculation ties Binnington to Edmonton, and that the Oilers are also seeing if they can get a defenceman out of St. Louis at the same time. That potential deal would most likely be built around Stuart Skinner going back to St. Louis to team up with Hofer.”

Kypreos did mention Justin Faulk as someone who the Blues could look to move, but another player who has had their name come up in trade talks previously is Colton Parayko. Either way, he didn’t mention who the Oilers could be trying to add for their blue line, but the focus seems to be on the fact that there is a possibility the two teams could make a blockbuster swap.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington defends the net against Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

Binnington has struggled out of the gates, as he currently has the third-worst goals-saved-above-expected (GSAX) in the entire league with a -6.0, behind Linus Ullmark and Samuel Montembeault. He also has a 3.13 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .880 save percentage (SV%) through 15 games this season, winning five of them.

Skinner has an impressive 2.9 GSAX, with a 3.00 GAA and a .885 SV% through 17 games, winning eight of them, and adding one shutout.

There is an argument to be made that Skinner has performed better than Binnington to start the 2025-26 campaign, but after seeing what Binnington can do in a clutch situation at the 4 Nations Face Off last season, it’s hard to ignore how he can elevate his game in high-pressure situations and seems to be calmer than both Skinner and Pickard.

Cap Space a Major Issue

Binnington has a $6 million cap hit and is extended through the 2026-27 season, and the Oilers don’t have the flexibility to take on his full contract. They could afford to move out Skinner, Brett Kulak, and Mattias Janmark, but if they are also trying to bring in a defender, a deal becomes even tougher.

There is always a way to make the money work, but without the ability to have double retention on trades anymore, moves like this become a little more difficult to pull off.

At the end of the day, it seems as though the Oilers are finally going to pull the trigger on a blockbuster move to bring in a goaltender. Binnington has won a Stanley Cup, is expected to be the starter for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and has proven that he can be a trusted starter for a contender.

This trade doesn’t seem to be close to complete, but it’s worth noting that a trusted source has now reported the two sides have been linked.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.