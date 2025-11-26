Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Mammoth – 11/26/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (11-7-3) at MAMMOTH (12-8-3)
9:30 p.m. ET; Utah 16, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zach Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Florian Xhekaj — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Adam Engstrom — Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Engstrom will make his NHL debut, replacing Arber Xhekaj in the lineup… The defenseman was selected in the third round (No. 92) by Montreal in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Latest for THW:
- What Made the Canadiens’ Win Over the Maple Leafs so Important
- It May Be Time for the Canadiens to Move on From Joshua Roy
- NHL Parity Means Canadiens Need to Find Solution at Centre Now
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Nick DeSimone
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Dmitri Simashev
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Durzi returns to the lineup for the Mammoth after missing the past 20 games with an upper-body injury. He will take the place of Simashev.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Mammoth’s 5-1 Win Over Golden Knights
- NHL Morning Recap – November 25, 2025
- Logan Cooley’s 4-Goal Night Lifts Mammoth Past Golden Knights