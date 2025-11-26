Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Mammoth – 11/26/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (11-7-3) at MAMMOTH (12-8-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; Utah 16, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zach Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Florian Xhekaj — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Adam Engstrom — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Engstrom will make his NHL debut, replacing Arber Xhekaj in the lineup… The defenseman was selected in the third round (No. 92) by Montreal in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Nick DeSimone
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Dmitri Simashev

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Durzi returns to the lineup for the Mammoth after missing the past 20 games with an upper-body injury. He will take the place of Simashev.

