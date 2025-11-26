It May Be Time for the Canadiens to Move on From Joshua Roy

The Montreal Canadiens’ roster decisions have grown sharper, more urgent, and more revealing at this stage of the rebuild. Prospects are no longer evaluated in isolation; they are measured against teammates fighting for the same opportunities.

In that context, Joshua Roy’s most recent demotion to the Laval Rocket has sparked a new round of questions. With newly signed Alexandre Texier arriving in Montreal, and both Jared Davidson and Florian Xhekaj still holding roster spots, has Roy slipped out of the organization’s long-term plans, or is this just another chapter in a longer developmental story?

Roy’s Quiet Season So Far

Roy entered the 2025-26 campaign expecting to show he belongs. But he has yet to find the momentum he needs. He has played only three games for the Canadiens, recording no points, and hasn’t done anything that would force the coaching staff to keep him.

Joshua Roy, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Before he was called up on Nov. 16, Roy played ten games with the Rocket and produced seven points – solid but not dominant. He hasn’t taken over games, nor has he looked overwhelmed; he is somewhere in between. Roy is a talented prospect; his scoring sense, puck poise, and ability to create off the rush are still there. But a prospect’s margin for error shrinks when the team around him improves, and this season, Roy hasn’t forced the issue.

Habs Sign Texier

On paper, Roy being sent down after the Canadiens signed Texier isn’t alarming. Texier brings NHL experience and a lot of talent, exactly the type of piece a team needs when they are fighting a wave of injuries. But context matters, and the context here doesn’t favour Roy.

The bigger signal is not Texier, but the other players who stayed, Davidson and Xhekaj. Davidson, while still raw, has shown noticeable energy, grit, and flashes of offence in limited ice time. Florian, despite not contributing much offensively, brings a physicality and intimidation that Montreal seems to value. Both have remained with the big club while Roy is back in Laval.

This is more than a depth chart shuffle. It suggests that the Canadiens don’t yet trust Roy to handle a full-time NHL role, not in the bottom six or on special teams. His direct competitors for ice time are players like Davidson, who was not even expected to push for NHL minutes this season, which signals that his standing within the organization may be slipping.

Montreal has also tried Roy in different spots over the last two seasons. He’s had opportunities on scoring lines, sheltered minutes, short bursts on special teams, and long stints beside various centres. The opportunities weren’t massive, but they were meaningful – and the organization’s patience is not infinite.

What‘s Next for Roy?

This is where things get interesting. Roy is not a failed prospect; far from it. He is young, he has NHL-level hands, he reads the game extremely well, and he has produced at every level before reaching the NHL. But the question is whether Montreal will keep waiting for him to make the jump, or whether they’re beginning to believe it may never come within their system.

From the team’s perspective, they want and need players who can help right now, especially considering this season’s injury chaos. Texier helps right now. Davidson brings energy right now. Xhekaj brings toughness right now.

That leaves the team three options. In the first case, patience and further development for Roy in Laval. Montreal might be happy to see Roy keep dominating the American Hockey League (AHL) before returning for good. If he starts producing at a point-per-game pace, the conversation changes quickly. They could also give him another chance in the future. It’s a long season, and injuries are inevitable. Roy could easily get another opportunity before the season ends.

A change of scenery might also be necessary. This is the part no one wants to talk about. The Canadiens have a surplus of young players, including Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook and many prospects like Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky, who are all succeeding.

Roy’s latest demotion isn’t the end of his NHL journey, but it could be the beginning of the end of his Canadiens experiment. He’s had a couple of chances, and the players who stayed ahead of him now say a lot about the organization’s priorities. Whether Roy fights his way back or finds opportunity elsewhere, the next few months will define his future.