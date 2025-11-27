The Story of Rangers’ 2005 Third-Round Pick Brodie DuPont 

Professional sports offer the glitz and glamour that young athletes dream about, but it takes work to get there. Brodie DuPont suited up for the New York Rangers in 2011. His time at Madison Square Garden may have been brief, but DuPont’s journey was anything but. He built an admirable career across the American Hockey League (AHL) and Europe, and his story is worth telling.

DuPont’s Foundations

Hailing from St. Lazare, Manitoba, DuPont learned the game in his hometown before joining the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He hit WHL ice for the first time at age 16. The following season, he gained key minutes, and his leadership began to sprout. During the 2005–06 campaign, he scored 18 goals, showcasing his rising talent. His efforts were rewarded when the New York Rangers selected him 66th overall in the 2005 Draft.

After he was drafted, DuPont broke out, scoring 37 goals and finishing his WHL career with 149 points in 195 games. In 2007, he moved to the States and prepared himself for the AHL.

Joining the Hartford Wolf Pack

DuPont found a home with the Hartford Wolf Pack. It didn’t take him long to adjust to AHL life. As a rookie, he amassed 25 points. In line with his WHL tenure, DuPont took a big step in his second year, becoming a more trusted member of the roster. He spent four committed seasons with the Wolf Pack, growing into a reliable presence. He also delivered double-digit goals in several campaigns, leading to his NHL debut.

Rangers Debut

Six years after being drafted, DuPont traveled to the State Farm Arena to take on the Atlanta Thrashers when the Rangers were hit with injuries. New York edged out a 3–2 shootout victory. His lone NHL appearance saw him take seven hard-working shifts, fully committing to a checking-line role. It was a fleeting glimpse on the sport’s biggest stage, yet a moment he earned through grit and persistence.

Madison Square Garden, Home of the New York Rangers (Ryan Gagne, The Hockey Writers)

After that one game, DuPont returned to the AHL, where he made an impact with Hartford and later the Milwaukee Admirals. By 2012, it was time for a new challenge.

HC Valpellice

In 2012-13, DuPont competed in Italy’s top division, Serie A. With HC Valpellice, he made an impression. Over 37 games, he tallied 40 points and was a reliable force in the playoffs. After his time with Valpellice, he moved to the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. DuPont spent three years with the Iserlohn Roosters and earned solid point totals in DEL competition. His experience and leadership helped to guide his team.

After a short return to North America, he returned to Europe. In 2018–19, he joined the Dornbirn Bulldogs in Austria, posting a strong 35-point season. The following season, he spent the year in Denmark with Herning Blue Fox, where his goal-scoring ability stayed with him. After Denmark, DuPont moved to Cardiff.

DuPont’s Time in Cardiff

Wales is a nation with a steadfast passion for rugby and soccer. However, in the Welsh capital, you will find the Cardiff Devils, a staple of the Cardiff sporting landscape. DuPont arrived for the 2021–22 season. Yet, he didn’t come to Wales just as a player but also as an assistant coach. He suited up for the Cardiff Devils 19 times and scored nine points before sustaining an injury mid-season.

The Devils’ head coach at the time, Jarrod Skalde, left the team, and DuPont stepped up as interim head coach. In this role, he guided Cardiff to the 2022 EIHL Playoff title, overcoming the Belfast Giants 6–3 in a memorable final that cemented his impact behind the bench.

Thanks to his performance as a rookie head coach, DuPont was named the full-time head coach for the following season. It was another successful campaign, and the Devils found themselves back in the final. However, it was not meant to be, as Belfast got their revenge. Since leaving Cardiff, DuPont has become the director and head coach at Bishop’s College.

DuPont’s story shows that even if you don’t have a sustained period in the major leagues, you can still find success in sports. His story proves that passion is worth pursuing, no matter where it takes you. It is a journey built on belief.