Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Avalanche – 11/26/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (11-9-3) at AVALANCHE (16-1-5)
9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, John Klingberg
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Status report
Toffoli is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision; if he can’t play, coach Ryan Warsofsky said the Sharks will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Klingberg, a defenseman, entering the lineup.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Ross Colton
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Ivan Ivan — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Status report
Kiviranta will return after missing 17 games with a lower-body injury. … Ivan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate.
