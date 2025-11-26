Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Avalanche – 11/26/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (11-9-3) at AVALANCHE (16-1-5)

9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, John Klingberg

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

Toffoli is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision; if he can’t play, coach Ryan Warsofsky said the Sharks will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Klingberg, a defenseman, entering the lineup.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Ross Colton

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Ivan Ivan — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Status report

Kiviranta will return after missing 17 games with a lower-body injury. … Ivan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate.

