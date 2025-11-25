Avalanche’s 3 Biggest Takeaways at the Quarter-Point of the Season

It has been pointed out before, but the contrast between the first quarter of the 2024-25 season and the 2025-26 season for the Colorado Avalanche is like night and day. Whereas last season was mired with challenges and injuries, this season has been virtually perfect in all ways.

The Avalanche are not only atop the Central Division standings but have an NHL-best 37 points as of this writing. Through 22 games, they have lost in regulation exactly once, joining just three other teams in NHL history to make it through 20 games with one regulation loss or fewer. With so many things going right, it is almost impossible to focus on three key things.

The Avalanche have shown time and again this season that they are capable of offensive fireworks. More often than not, those fireworks come in quick strike fashion, with several goals happening within a 10-minute span. A large part of that has to do with Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, both of whom should be among the favorites to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

MacKinnon, a former Hart Trophy winner, leads the NHL in goals (17) and points (37) through 22 games. Even more impressive is that 28 of those 37 points are from even-strength (and also lead the NHL). Oh, and he’s +23, which also leads the NHL.

Tied for sixth in the league in scoring, Makar leads all defensemen in goals, assists, and points, and his +22 trails only MacKinnon. Of his 29 points, 22 of them have come from even-strength, and he averages the fourth-most time on ice per game (25:35). Makar does it all every single game.

Paces can change and there is still a lot of hockey to be played. If they continue on this trajectory, MacKinnon would finish just shy of his career-best 140 points from two season ago while Makar would have just the third 100-point season by a defenseman since 1992-93. The latter, coupled with Makar’s impressive defensive numbers, could be the difference-maker.

…and the Vezina Front-Runner

As it turns out, the Avalanche are also capable of winning tight games because they have the best goaltending duo in the NHL. With all due respect to Mackenzie Blackwood – who is 3-0-1 with a .911 save percentage and 2.47 goals against average since returning from injury – the bulk of that claim is due to Scott Wedgewood.

Pick virtually any goaltending category and Wedgewood is at or near the top among goaltenders with 10 starts or more: 13 wins (first), .918 save percentage (second), 2.09 goals against average (first), 9.32 goals saved above expected (eighth), 2.51 wins above replacement (eighth), etc.

For what has been a career backup to this point, those numbers are absolutely insane. Wedgewood continues to play out of his mind and is a massive reason why the Avalanche also happen to allow the fewest goals per game in the NHL while scoring the most goals per game. Though he has some competition, Wedgewood has to be the frontrunner for the league’s top goaltending award.

The Avalanche are the Deepest Team in the NHL

Injuries to Valeri Nichushkin and Gavin Brindley are a challenge, but the Avalanche have proven themselves to be the deepest team in the league to this point. They are getting massive contributions from Victor Oloffson, Brock Nelson, Ross Colton, Parker Kelly, and others.

Defensively, things are just as strong. Makar is Makar, but Sam Malinski is tied for second among defensemen with 11 points. 40-year-old Brent Burns has been an absolute revelation with 11 points while averaging the third-most minutes among defensemen.

The Avalanche are capable of rolling four lines, one of which may be the best in the entire league. They have a real second-line center for the first time since Nazem Kadri and should be a nightmare to handle on a nightly basis so long as everyone remains healthy.

It’s Cup or Bust

Aside from challenges with the power play, the Avalanche don’t have a flaw right now. They have explosive offensive capabilities, can play shutdown defense, and have a lights-out goaltender to cover up any mistakes. They are fast, physical, tenacious, and play responsibly.

Unlike last season, the Avalanche are playing with a lead in the standings and show no signs of letting up. The way things are going, they may have multiple MVP finalists, the Norris Trophy winner, and the Vezina Trophy winner all suiting up in the same dressing room when all is said and done.