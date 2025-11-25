Edmonton’s Everett Misenas Honoured With Upper Deck Heroic Inspirations Card

In the world of hockey card collecting, passion comes in many forms—but few collectors show the kind of enthusiasm and heart that 13-year-old Edmonton native Everett Misenas brings to the hobby. For Everett, collecting hockey cards—especially anything featuring the Edmonton Oilers—is more than just a pastime. It’s become a source of joy, motivation, and community. This fall, his dedication was recognized in a remarkable way: Upper Deck partnered with Wayne’s Sports Cards & Collectibles in Edmonton to create a special Upper Deck Heroic Inspirations Card in Everett’s honour and to make his dream come true by naming him “Store manager for a day.”

This heartwarming celebration took place on Nov. 15 during the grand opening of Wayne’s brand-new 5,500 sq. ft. shop—just around the corner from their long-standing location across from West Edmonton Mall. As collectors and community members gathered for the grand opening, Everett stepped into a role he has dreamed about for years.

A Collector Whose Story Has Inspired the Hockey Hobby Community

Everett’s journey has never been easy. Diagnosed with a brain tumor at just four years old, he has endured multiple major surgeries, ongoing treatments, and medications that will be part of his life indefinitely. Recently, he began a clinical trial to help reduce the need for additional surgeries and radiation in the future.

Everett Misenas (The Hockey Writers)

Yet through every challenge, Everett has found comfort and joy in the hobby of hockey card collecting. His “happy place,” as he calls it, is Wayne’s Sports Cards & Collectibles, one of Western Canada’s largest and best-known card shops. There, surrounded by rows of packs and boxes, Everett is in his element—chatting with staff, meeting other collectors, ripping packs, and searching for cards of his favourite Oilers player Noah Philp.

Everett has become a familiar face within the Edmonton collecting community. His positivity, sense of humour, and genuine love for the hobby have made him a favourite among collectors and staff alike.

How Everett’s Heroic Inspirations Card Came to Be

The idea to honour Everett with an Upper Deck Heroic Inspirations Card began with a conversation between Wayne Wagner, owner of Wayne’s Sports Cards, and his sister Cori, who works at the shop. When Wagner learned that Everett dreamed of working at—or even owning—a hobby store one day, he knew something special needed to be done.

“I called Upper Deck to share Everett’s story, and without hesitation, they were on board,” Wagner said.

Upper Deck’s Heroic Inspirations series is typically reserved for individuals who have overcome adversity while showing incredible character, courage, and determination. For the team at Upper Deck, Everett fit that description perfectly.

Upper Deck 2025 Heroic Inspirations Everett Misenas (Photo credit: Upper Deck)

“All of us at Upper Deck were very inspired by Everett’s story,” said Paul Nguyen, Senior Marketing Manager. “We were more than happy to create a Heroic Inspirations card for him.”

During the grand-opening celebration, the shop unveiled Everett’s card to a crowd of customers and fans. The moment was emotional, joyful, and meaningful—not only to Everett and his family, but also to the entire Edmonton card-collecting community that has watched him grow up inside the hobby.

A Hockey Fan Through and Through

Hockey has always held a special place in Everett’s life. Whether he’s collecting cards, playing street hockey in the driveway, or skating with his old team, “the Mighty Pucks”, the sport has been a constant source of fun and connection. His passion for the Edmonton Oilers and for the game itself shines through everything he does.

Getting the chance to act as store manager for a day at Wayne’s was an unforgettable experience for Everett. “It was super fun,” he said. “It’s something I never thought I would get the chance to do.”

Ever the generous spirit, Everett also uses his love of collecting to help others. He and his parents, Matt and Kyla, regularly visit the Stollery Children’s Hospital, where Everett refills hockey card packs for kids receiving care—sharing the joy of the hobby with young fans fighting their own battles.

Wayne’s Sports Cards: A Hub for Edmonton’s Collecting Community

Wayne’s Sports Cards & Collectibles has been part of the Edmonton sports card landscape since 1991. Their move this fall to a new, larger 5,500 sq. ft. location has created an even more welcoming environment for collectors. The expanded shop features a dedicated area for opening packs, trading cards, and connecting with other hobby enthusiasts—exactly the kind of space where Everett thrives.

Wayne Wagner and Everett Misenas (Photo credit: Upper Deck)

Located next to the Italian Centre Shop at #104, 17010 90 Avenue NW, Wayne’s continues to be a gathering place for collectors of all ages, and a symbol of the vibrant hockey culture that thrives in Edmonton.

If you stop by the store, chances are good you might run into Everett—smiling, chatting, opening packs, and sharing the passion that defines him.

Related: Hockey Cards Are Worth Collecting

Upper Deck summed it up perfectly: “Whether it’s playing, watching, studying team stats, or collecting cards, Everett can’t get enough hockey. His happy place is Wayne’s card shop, and his love of the hobby has him dreaming of one day owning his own store and bringing joy to others, as he has done his whole life.”