Projected Lineups for Stars vs Oilers – 11/25/25

by

The Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (13-5-4) at OILERS (10-9-5)

9 p.m. (TVAS, SN, Victory+)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Sam Steel
Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque
Colin Blackwell — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Kyle Capobianco — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Lian Bichsel — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian

Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)

Suspended: Mikko Rantanen

Status report

Each team held optional morning skates … Rantanen, a forward, received a one-game suspension triggered by two game misconducts for boarding in three games, after being ejected for boarding New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov on Tuesday, and Calgary Flames forward Matt Coronato on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Matthew Savoie — Connor McDavid — Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Andrew Mangiapane
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Zach Hyman
Connor Clattenburg — David Tomasec — Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jake Walman (lower body)

Status report

Nugent-Hopkins, a forward, will not play tonight and is expected to return to the Oilers lineup Saturday in Seattle, along with Walman, a defenseman.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner