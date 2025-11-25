Oilers News & Rumours: Nurse, Luukkonen, Injury Update

The Edmonton Oilers seem to finally be snapping out of what was a tough start to the 2025-26 season, and it seems as though they have found a way to win games and keep their playoff spot as the season moves along. There have been plenty of arguments online in terms of what the main issue is in Edmonton, but there has also been a ton of speculation in terms of what they could be trying to do with their roster.

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we take a look at the silencing of Darnell Nurse trade rumours, the potential acquisition of Ukko-Pekka Luukonen, and an update on a couple of players who are dealing with injuries.

Darnell Nurse Trade Speculation Silenced

After some speculation that defender Darnell Nurse was struggling with all the noise from fans who were criticizing him, he bounced back with a few strong games, scoring a couple of goals in one game, and then dropping the gloves against Tampa Bay Lightning enforcer Curtis Douglas.

In a recent podcast with Jeff Marek on The Sheet, David Pagnotta reported that any trade speculation surrounding Nurse doesn’t have any merit, as that doesn’t seem to be something that is concrete.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) celebrates scoring against Florida Panthers during the second period in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Similar to the offseason, where trade talks surrounded Nurse, it seems as though the idea is more fan-driven than genuine speculation.

Ukko-Pekka Luukonen Among Potential Oilers Trade Targets?

Pagnotta also joined another podcast, Inside Sports, where he discussed potential goaltending trade targets for the Oilers, and while he was very clear on their cap situation, which could hold things up, he did mention a few names that they could have interest in.

David Pagnotta: Re Oilers goalie search: Yeah Saros would be nice; Binnington would be nice; Merzlikins; UPL; but those guy are making $5m+; it's just not attainable now – Inside Sports (11/21) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 24, 2025

Juuse Saros and Jordan Binnington might be a bit unrealistic, but Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Elvis Merzlikins could make more sense and could be realistic targets if the Oilers can get creative.

As always, it will be interesting to see if they can make the money work and make a change between the pipes, but for now, it doesn’t seem like they are in a rush to make a trade. If they do, it could be for a more cost-effective netminder. Time will tell.

As practice got going on Monday (Nov. 24) morning, a couple of familiar faces returned to the ice. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen skated as they near a return, and while they may still be out for a bit longer, it was good to see them skating again.

In a recap from Tony Brar on X, a few updates were given in regards to the injury bug that the Oilers are facing:

EDM Notes:



• Nugent-Hopkins is questionable for Tuesday vs. DAL; could return Saturday in Seattle

• Kapanen & Walman will not play Tuesday

• Philp & Lazar will be out at least a week#Oilers — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) November 24, 2025

The Oilers are back in action tonight (Nov. 25) as they take on the Dallas Stars in a Western Conference Final rematch, where they will look to build off their win over the Florida Panthers in their last game.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.