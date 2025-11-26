Friedman Weighs In on Quinn Hughes and the Canucks’ Hard Choice

For my money, Elliotte Friedman is one of hockey’s best analysts. He makes me think. He’s not much into the sensational, but he simply (and often quietly) points to a door no one really wants to open. That’s what happened this week when he hopped on with Justin Bourne and Nick Kypreos to talk about the league’s early buyers, struggling clubs, and one uncomfortable truth swirling around the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks aren’t in a crisis, but they’re drifting into a dangerous place. And when a team with a superstar captain finds itself near the bottom of the standings, people start asking questions — not just about the team, but about the player who’s been carrying the weight.

Friedman didn’t come in swinging. He never does. But the calm way he laid out the landscape around Quinn Hughes said plenty.

NHL’s Buyers Are Already Forming a Line for Hughes

Before Friedman even touched Vancouver, he rattled off the clubs that see themselves in a hard, competitive window this season. The Montreal Canadiens were on his list, along with the New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars, and Colorado Avalanche. Each of these teams has the same internal read: their window isn’t coming; it’s here.

Their contracts say so. Their recent successful play says so. And as Friedman pointed out, these are the teams that will be leaning forward as the deadline approaches.

The context matters because these are also the teams that would sniff out any big-name player who becomes unexpectedly available. You can almost hear the front offices sharpening their pencils just in case someone like Hughes so much as twitches in a different direction. You gotta know the Devils, who have the other two Hughes brothers – Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes – are salivating.

Vancouver’s Place in the Standings Amps Up the Conversation

This is where Friedman’s tone shifted slightly. He didn’t hammer the Canucks, but he didn’t cushion anything either. Sitting 30th in the league will do that. It forces uncomfortable questions that no one was asking last season.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Kypreos, who never minds being the one to poke a bruise, jumped in with the point a lot of fans have been whispering already: If Quinn Hughes wants to win (and he does), how does he look at his team’s start and see a clear future here?



Friedman didn’t push back. He didn’t hedge. He just acknowledged that the optics matter. When the team you captain is sliding, the wider league starts to wonder whether you’ll be willing to sit through a rebuild, or whether you’ll eventually want out.

To be clear, Friedman didn’t predict anything dramatic. What he did say was that Vancouver’s position will naturally bring more attention to the situation — whether the Canucks want that attention or not.

Canucks’ Captain Carries a Burden, and Hughes Has Shown Visible Frustration

Then Friedman said something that probably hit closest to home. A few weeks ago, Hughes looked miserable. Not just frustrated, but plain miserable. Anyone watching the games saw it too. His shoulders were tight, his expression flat, and his body language heavy.



Friedman noticed it. The team noticed it. Hughes likely noticed it himself.

But something shifted recently. Whether that’s from a conversation with the team or Hughes taking a breath, he’s been carrying himself differently. Still serious, still intense, but more controlled. And, very productive. That’s the job of a captain: to feel the weight without letting it crush the room, and then to respond by working to carry the team.

Olympic Break Will Be a Pressure Valve—and a Flashpoint

One intriguing point Friedman made was about timing. This year, the Olympics begin a month before the NHL trade deadline. That creates a natural pause in the season — a moment when general managers can step back, players reflect, and the league reassesses itself.

Hughes will be at the Olympics. He’ll be surrounded by other top players, other captains, other organizations who see themselves in the hunt right now. And while he’s over there, those conversations — both formal and informal — start happening.



Friedman wasn’t hinting at a trade. He was hinting at clarity. By the time the Olympic tournament ends, teams will know who they are. Players will know what they want. And if Vancouver is still sitting around the bottom, the questions around Hughes won’t quiet down. They’ll get louder.

For the Canucks and Hughes, This Is a Crossroads, Not a Crisis

This isn’t a fire drill for the Canucks. It’s a moment of truth. Hughes isn’t looking to run; he’s looking to win. Vancouver isn’t trying to trade him; they’re trying to build around him. But the standings, the timing, and the captain’s visible strain all put a spotlight on the situation that didn’t exist even one year ago.



Friedman wasn’t promoting drama. He was pointing to the logic underneath it.



When a superstar wants to win, and the team is falling behind, the league starts getting itchy. And this year, the Olympics may be where that conversation begins in earnest.