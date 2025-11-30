Tippett’s 3-Point Night Helps Flyers Defeat Devils 5-3

On Saturday, Nov. 29, the New Jersey Devils hosted the Philadelphia Flyers for their second game of the season. Their first was exactly a week ago in Philadelphia, where the Flyers beat the Devils 6-3. Once again, the Flyers came out on top, this time with a score of 5-3.

Game Recap

Five minutes into the first period, the Flyers struck first. Christian Dvorak skated the puck into the Flyers’ zone, where he passed it to Owen Tippett in the center of the ice. Jacob Markstrom tried to make a save in the opposite end of the net, leaving a wide-open space for Tippett to score his 100th career goal.

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils (John Jones-Imagn Images)

Seven minutes later, the Devils answered back. The Devils collected the loose puck from a missed Flyers shot. Luke Hughes skated it into the neutral zone with Jesper Bratt on his wing. He passed it to Bratt, who skated it into the Devils’ zone. He passed it to Simon Nemec, who was skating up with speed. From the center of the ice, he took a shot and tied the game.

Less than a minute into the second period, Travis Sanheim stole the puck from the Devils and sent it around the boards. Travis Konecny picked it up in the neutral zone and skated up to the net with Matvei Michkov on his wing. He passed it to Michkov, whose shot gave the Flyers the lead again.

Two minutes later, Konecny buried a one-timer from the blue line for a two-goal lead.

With seven minutes left in the second, Bratt had a breakaway, but his shot hit the post. Tippett picked up the loose puck and skated it into the Flyers’ zone. He passed it to Trevor Zegras and he took a shot to increase Philadelphia’s lead by three goals.

17 minutes into the second, the Flyers had to take a seat for too many men. With seconds left in the period and in the power play, Bratt took a shot on the net but Dan Vladar made the save. Dawson Mercer also took a chance, but once again, Vladar saved the shot. On the third chance, Timo Meier scored on the extra-man advantage.

Six minutes into the third period, Mercer stole the puck away from Zegras. He skated it back into the Devils’ zone and with a brilliant backhand, he brought the Devils within one.

With seconds left in the game, the Devils pulled Markstrom to get the extra attacker on the ice to try and tie the game. Tippett stole the puck and began making a break for the empty net before he was tripped up. He was awarded a goal for this, ensuring the Flyers’ victory.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Monday, Dec. 1. The Devils will stay home and host the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Flyers will return to Philadelphia, where they will host the Pittsburgh Penguins in a battle of Pennsylvania.