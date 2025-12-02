Projected Lineups for Wild vs Oilers – 12/2/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (14-7-5) at OILERS (11-10-5)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm — Vladimir Tarasenko

Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick

Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Danila Yurov (undisclosed)

Status report

Hartman will move up to center the Wild’s top line in place of Yurov, who is sitting out for the first time since being injured during a 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday; Yurov, who played the next two games, will be replaced by Jones

Oilers projected lineup

Matthew Savoie — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Mattias Janmark

Trent Frederic — Curtis Lazar — Connor Clattenburg

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: David Tomasek

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (lower body)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate.

