Projected Lineups for Wild vs Oilers – 12/2/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (14-7-5) at OILERS (11-10-5)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm — Vladimir Tarasenko
Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick
Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Danila Yurov (undisclosed)
Status report
Hartman will move up to center the Wild’s top line in place of Yurov, who is sitting out for the first time since being injured during a 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday; Yurov, who played the next two games, will be replaced by Jones
Oilers projected lineup
Matthew Savoie — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Mattias Janmark
Trent Frederic — Curtis Lazar — Connor Clattenburg
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: David Tomasek
Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (lower body)
Status report
The Oilers held an optional morning skate.
