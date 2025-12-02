Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Avalanche – 12/2/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (10-13-3) at AVALANCHE (18-1-6)
9 p.m. ET; ALT, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Brock Boeser — David Kampf — Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor — Max Sasson — Jake DeBrusk
Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty– Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo was designated non-roster on Monday for the birth of his child; Patera was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. … Hoglander, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey; Vancouver coach Adam Foote said Hoglander is “feeling good.”
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. Nichushkin will play after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.
