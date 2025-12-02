Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Avalanche – 12/2/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (10-13-3) at AVALANCHE (18-1-6)

9 p.m. ET; ALT, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Brock Boeser — David Kampf — Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O’Connor — Max Sasson — Jake DeBrusk

Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty– Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo was designated non-roster on Monday for the birth of his child; Patera was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. … Hoglander, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey; Vancouver coach Adam Foote said Hoglander is “feeling good.”

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. Nichushkin will play after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

