Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Jets – 12/5/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (11-12-4) at JETS (13-12-1)
7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Josh Norris — Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Josh Doan — Noah Ostlund — Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Greenway is expected to return to the lineup in place of Dunne, a forward.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Elias Salomonsson
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Luke Schenn, Gustav Nyquist, Colin Miller
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report:
The Jets will use the same lineup from their 3-2 shootout loss in Montreal on Wednesday. … Fleury has been removed from concussion protocol. The defenseman skated on his own Friday and will travel with the team for its game agains the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
