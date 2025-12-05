Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Jets – 12/5/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (11-12-4) at JETS (13-12-1)

7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Josh Norris — Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Josh Doan — Noah Ostlund — Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Greenway is expected to return to the lineup in place of Dunne, a forward.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Elias Salomonsson

Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic

Scratched: Luke Schenn, Gustav Nyquist, Colin Miller

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report:

The Jets will use the same lineup from their 3-2 shootout loss in Montreal on Wednesday. … Fleury has been removed from concussion protocol. The defenseman skated on his own Friday and will travel with the team for its game agains the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

